NFL Picks and Predictions: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets : Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 6

The Buffalo Bills travel to face the New York Jets in an AFC East battle on Monday Night Football in Week 6 of the NFL. It was a tumultuous week for the Jets, who fired their head coach Robert Saleh. The Bills have dealt with significant injuries to key players, and limp into this game losers of two in a row.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Betting Odds for Week 6

Bills -1.0 (bet365 -110) / Jets +1.5 (Fanatics -110)

Bills ML (FanDuel -116) / Jets ML (Caesars+100)

Total OVER 41.0 (Fanatics -105) / UNDER 41.0 (BetMGM -110)

The majority of the bets (78%) and handle (82%) have come in on the Bills, making them close to a public play (80% is the threshold). The total reflects "public" money on the UNDER at 72% of total bets, and 70% of the handle. There is a 2% percent difference on the UNDER for bets versus handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, as the Bills have received 72% of the bets, but only 58% of the handle.

Key Injuries

Bills - RB James Cook (Q), Khalil Shakir (Q), DT Ed Oliver (O), DE Von Miller (S), LB Matt Milano (IR), CB Taron Johnson (Q)

Jets - TE Tyler Conklin (Q), DE Haason Reddick (DNR), CB Michael Carter, LB C.J. Mosley (Q), DE Jermaine Johnson

Bills vs. Jets Betting Picks

I am not a huge proponent on year over year trends with matchups. But in this case with divisional rivals, the recent history shows the Under has hit 5 in a row and 5 in the Bills last 6 road games. Aaron Rodgers has a bad knee and the Jets need to play conservatively.

I will lean on the Jets defense at home in this critical matchup as I see a lower scoring game. Take the points with the home divisional dog as I like the Jets +1.5 on Monday night.

Bills vs. Jets Best Bet: Jets +1.5 (Fanatics -110)

Bills vs. Jets Prediction

This is the most important game of the season for the Jets as they sit at 2-3 and just fired their head coach. This game is on Monday Night Football and an AFC East battle between the teams that will likely battle to win the division as the Dolphins and Patriots appear without hope. I look for a lot of defense, running game, and field goals Monday night with the Jets pulling out the win at home.

Jets 19 Bills 16