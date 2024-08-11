Marquise Brown Sidelined by Injury

This article is part of our NFL News series.

Fantasy Football News: Brown Out with Injury

Marquise Brown suffered an injury in Saturday's preseason game that has him jeopardy of missing Week 1. Rookie Xavier Worthy stands to benefit

Marquise Brown was hospitalized overnight following a collarbone dislocation in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Brown was released Sunday morning but is expected to miss "some time."

According to RotoWire injury analyst Jeff Stotts, a sternoclavicular joint dislocation is rare, but the injuriy is treated seriously as it can result in trauma to the airway or blood vessels in the area.

Tyreek Hill suffered the same injury 2019 and missed 35 days — four games. The defending Super Bowl champs open the NFL season in 26 days, on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Chiefs signed Brown this offseason to a two-year deal to an improve a wide receiver unit that struggled to stretch the field last season and dropped a league-high 28 passes — 12.0 percent of catchable targets. A quarter of Patrick Mahomes' attempts were at or behind the line of scrimmage and two-thirds were within 10 yards of the line, both career highs. His average target depth dropped to a career-low 6.5 yards and his YPA followed suit at 7.0.

Brown is likely headed to a modest-volume role reliant on big plays and touchdown, though he'll get more opportunities if Rashee Rice is suspended for his legal trouble. Otherwise, it's conceivable he's relegated to the fourth option in the passing game behind Travis Kelce, Rice and first-round pick Xavier Worthy.

Worthy likely has the most to gain with Brown's injury and should see a bump in ADP. If Brown is out and Rice is suspended the first few weeks of the season, Worthy could be the No. 1 wide receiver.

That's not what Mahomes had in mind when the Chiefs overhauled their WR room, but at least Worthy can stretch the field. Undersized at 5-foot-11, 165, Worthy ran a combine-record 4.21 40, which should give the Chiefs the downfield threat they lacked last season.

In our latest Roundtable Rankings, Brown is WR34, Rice is WR38 and Worthy is WR50.

Downgrade Brown a bit because he could miss a game or two and bump up Worthy.