Monday Night Football, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions, Week 8

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for Monday Night Football Week 8

Monday Night Football brings an inter-conference matchup between the first-place Detroit Lions (5-2) and the second-place Las Vegas Raiders (3-4). Let's dig into the betting market and discuss three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Raiders vs. Lions Betting Odds for Monday Night Football

Raiders: Spread +7.0 (-110), +300 Moneyline

Lions: Spread -7.0 (-108), -323 Moneyline

Game Total: 46.5 points

This line opened at Lions -3.5 and moved to -4.5. When the line reopened on Sunday, it was at -7.5 and immediately was bumped up to -8.0, but came back to -7.0 after some Lions injury news. The Lions are coming off their worst loss of the season on the road to the Ravens, 38-6. The Raiders are coming off a bad road loss against the Bears, 30-12, where their offense struggled without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The total has gone from 49.5 to 44.5, and back up to 46.5 (3.0-point move), which is reflecting the status of Garoppolo starting.

Totaling bets thus far, 95 percent of the money and 79 percent of the bets are on the Lions. There is 67 percent of the money on the Raiders' money line, which is 5 percent of the bets. There is 56 percent of the money and 57 percent of the bets on the OVER.

Key injury situations to watch

Raiders: Maxx Crosby (Questionable), Marcus Peters (Questionable)

Lions: David Montgomery (OUT), Frank Ragnow (Doubtful), Amon-Ra St Brown (Questionable)

Raiders vs. Lions Betting Picks This Week

Raiders vs. Lions Best Bet: Jared Goff OVER 267.5 passing yards (FanDuel -114) for 0.5 unit

Jared Goff's home/road splits are starting to becoming legendary. He has thrown 30 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions in his last 11 home games. He has averaged 297 passing yards in those 11 games.

David Montgomery is still not 100 percent for this game, so this would be more emphasis on the passing game.

Raiders vs. Lions Best Bet: Josh Reynolds OVER 34.5 receiving yards (DraftKings -115) for 0.75 unit

This one looks great on paper as we have the huge edge in the Lions and Jared Goff's home splits. Reynolds has hit this number in every game this year with the exception of the Falcons game in which he got zero targets. UPDATE - word that Amon-Ra St. Brown is potentially out with an illness has moved this number from originally 32.5 on FanDuel to 37.5, so play on DraftKings at 34.5.

Raiders vs. Lions Best Bet: Lions OVER 27.5 (DraftKings -108) for 0.75 unit

The Lions have averaged 32.4 points in their last 15 home games and this is a great system play that I like with a non-conference game, home favorite with motivation coming off a loss. The Lions have hit this team total OVER in five out of their last six home games.

Raiders vs. Lions Best Bet: Lions -7.0 for 1 unit (DraftKings -108)

Seeing a team being bet 95 percent of the money is scary, but this spot is just too good for the Lions. If this game were on the road, I would be worried but the Lions have been a strong home team going 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 and 15-5 in their last 20.

Raiders vs. Lions Prediction

Raiders - #30 overall DVOA, #31 DVOA offense, #25 DVOA defense

Lions - #5 overall DVOA, #6 DVOA offense, #9 DVOA defense

The Raiders held a meeting with all players and coaches Thursday to voice their opinions. This is a team that is one week away from a complete meltdown. Players complaining about not getting the ball enough, a quarterback situation always up in the air, and a head coach who is clearly overmatched. A lot of people are scared off the Lions because they are such a huge public play, but after being embarrassed against the Ravens, I see them bouncing back against this Raiders team. Lions, 30-20.