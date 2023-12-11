This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football NFL Picks And Player Props for Week 14

Can anyone explain to me why there's two games tonight? While I appreciate the bigger pool to select from, I'm kind of baffled that the schedule makers were like "hey, let's throw two Monday night games on Week 14!" Wait until you find out there's three Saturday games this week. Let's take a look at tonight's battles.

Miami vs. Tennessee Under 46.5 -110 (DraftKings)

I'd watch this line throughout the day as I think this could move in favor of the under. Tennessee has to know they can't get in a track meet with the Dolphins and expect to win. This means they'll have to run the football, eat up the clock and allow their defense to catch their breath. Part of me thinks rather than betting the under I should parlay the under and Tennessee or take the over and the Dolphins. However, this seems like the simpler option.

Tyreek Hill Anytime Touchdown -195 (DraftKings)

I know this is super chalky and I'd suggest taking whatever wager you want to put on this and only do half. Then I'd wait and bet this in-game if he doesn't score early (you win your half wager), you'll get this at better juice. Hill has scored in three straight games and in 10 of 12 (83 percent) games this season. The Titans are a great matchup as they rank 29th against opposing wide receivers. He's +270 on FanDuel to score 2+ touchdowns, for what it's worth.

Darius Slayton Over 26.5 Receiving Yards -120 (DraftKings)

There's less juice but a bigger number for yardage on other sites as an FYI if you'd rather do that and don't think the slight uptick in the number matters. Slayton has gone over this mark in two of his last four games and had a season-low of three targets with Tommy DeVito last game. While the Packers aren't a great matchup, they're on the road (definitely not as good) and the GMen are coming off a bye week so they should be rested and prepared.

I'm curious, any picks you like tonight with the extra game? I'm all ears.