This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks And Player Props for Week 10

So in case you ever wonder how much of an impact having a football team in your hometown has, they've scheduled only a half day in south Buffalo for most of the schools. Am I the only one who didn't realize that Russell Wilson is going to be 35 in a couple of weeks? Let's take a look at some wagers for tonight's game.

Buffalo Bills -7 -115 (FanDuel)

Homer pick, right? I actually thought this line would be closer to -9 and maybe even -10. I don't think the point spread will play a role tonight and either the Bills get upset or win by at least double digits. I think beating the Chiefs soundly at home has kept this line somewhat low, and I'd expect the Bills to show up in a stand-alone game on national television.

Jerry Jeudy Anytime Touchdown +300 (FanDuel)

These odds are only +220 on other sites so I feel like there's some good value here and I'd grab it before it drops as we get closer to game time. Jeudy has had a disappointing season, but also has at least five targets in every game this season. The Bills only rank 14th against opposing wide receivers and the Broncos' last fours games (Kansas City twice) have come against opposing defenses ranked ninth or better against wide receivers. An over/under of 47.5 coupled with the point spread suggests the Broncos should be good for around three touchdowns and Jeudy should be considered the second-best receiving option after Courtland Sutton.

Dalton Kincaid Over 52.5 Receiving Yards -125 (DraftKings)

I don't think the books have caught up to how effective Kincaid has been, especially after Dawson Knox went down. Kincaid has hit this over in each of those games since Knox went on IR and now gets the team ranked 32nd in the league against opposing tight ends. Kincaid has eight, seven and 11 targets over his last three games, which is only second on the team to Stefon Diggs (31 targets) during that span of games.

Dalton Kincaid + Stefon Diggs 165+ Receiving Yards +150 (DraftKings)

I like getting the plus odds here and it's feasible that Diggs gets 120+ by himself. Looking at the target numbers, Diggs tied a season-low last week with only seven targets suggesting some progression to the mean for him. While the case for Kincaid has already been made, it's worth noting that Denver ranks below average (17th) against opposing wide receivers.