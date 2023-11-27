This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks And Player Props for Week 12

I think this might be a weird trap game for the Vikings and only being three-point favorites at home seems a bit off. The Bears are 1-5 on the road and the Vikings have won five out of their last six games. The Joshua Dobbs story is excellent, but at the same time something tells me when there's more game film on him, teams will figure him out.

Bears Money Line +136 (FanDuel, DraftKings)

This pick has a lot to do with Justin Fields being healthy and my trusting him over Dobbs. DJ Moore's number have been fantastic when Fields has been under center and the Vikings rank 26th against opposing wide receivers. Obviously I don't think the points matter in this game and I'd rather take the +136 than take the three points (which is what the spread is everywhere) at -110 odds.

Khalil Herbert Anytime Touchdown +175 FanDuel

This line is only +115 in some spots so this seems like a solid value on FanDuel. D'Onta Foreman has been ruled out for this contest so it seems like Herbert should get all the touches he can handle. The Vikings are mediocre against opposing running backs (11th best in the league) and it's hard to imagine Travis Homer or Roschon Johnson vulturing any goal-line carries from Herbert.

Brandon Powell Under 24.5 Receiving Yards -120 (DraftKings)

This line doesn't seem right considering Powell has gone over this mark in each of his last two games with Dobbs. However, looking at the numbers, he isn't playing as many snaps as Jalen Nailor, and K.J. Osborn should get more targets than the two he received last week. I like Osborn's over total for the 29.5 receiving yards (FanDuel) as well.

Each Team To Score 1+TD and 1+ Field Goal In Each Half +3000 (FanDuel)

I'll admit, I don't pay attention to these type of wagers typically, but this seems like it's worth taking a shot on considering the odds. Both defenses aren't that good in my opinion and there's an opportunity to hedge this bet with live odds during the game (i.e. betting the unders). While I still think Chicago will win, I can see both teams putting up 20+ points each.