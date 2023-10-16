This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks And Player Props Week 6

It'll be interesting to see how the Cowboys respond after getting completely embarrassed by the 49ers last Sunday. It'll be a tall task for Dallas as it has to travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, a team coming off the bye and therefore had an extra week to prepare for this game.

Brandin Cooks Over 34.5 Receiving Yards (FanDuel)

This line makes no sense given that through four games played Cooks has yet to top 28 receiving yards. However, Vegas seems to be goading us into taking the under and I'm sure there are plenty who will take the bait and do just that. Cooks does have at least four targets in every game this season and the Chargers have been horrible for fantasy purposes against opposing wide receivers ranking 31st in the league against the position. Dak Prescott has a healthy over/under of 253.5 passing yards and not all of those can go to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. I like Cooks' anytime touchdown odds as well, which can be found at +330 on FanDuel (only +220 on other sites).

Austin Ekeler Over 85.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (DraftKings)

We saw the triumphant return of Saquon Barkley Sunday night and I think we are going to see a successful return for Austin Ekeler Monday night. The Cowboys' defense is solid although their blowout home win over New England doesn't look quite the same now and they looked terrible last week. Ekeler has an over/under of 4.5 receptions and as of this morning there was no prop listed for him for rushing attempts. I'd have to think that should be around 11.5 (he averaged 12 per game last season) so expecting him get 15-16 touches seems reasonable. There's a decent chance he could have made his return last week had the Chargers not had the bye, so I'd expect a full workload out of him after putting in full practices last week.

OVER 50.5 Points -115 (FanDuel)

I'd expect some movement from this line during the day and I'd rather lay the extra juice than take under 51 points at -110 on other sites. Both of these teams have explosive offenses and the Chargers have played in games of 41, 51, 52 and 70 (Miami) points this season. Throwing out last week's debacle against San Francisco, the Cowboys have scored 16, 30, 38 and 40 points in their other four games. While the Dallas defense has been very good this season, outside of San Francisco the Cowboys have faced the Giants, Jets, Cardinals and Patriots. I wouldn't consider any of those four elite offenses like the Chargers have.