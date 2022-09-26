Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

After another wild Sunday that featured plenty of upsets, we turn our attention to Monday Night Football. Two NFC East teams take center stage, with the Giants playing host to the Cowboys. This game also brings another opportunity to win some cash on Monkey Knife Fight.

Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

For this contest, let's look at a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. The two selections to make are Cooper Rush 19.5 completions and Daniel Jones 18.5 completions. We'll start with Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott (thumb). He helped lead the Cowboys to a win against the Bengals in Week 2, completing 19 of 31 pass attempts for 235 yards and a touchdown. When he started against the Vikings in Week 8 last season, he completed 24 of 40 pass attempts. He's proven to be a capable fill-in, so give me the over on his completions.

The Giants kept the ball out of Jones' hands in Week 1, leaving him with just 21 pass attempts. He threw it 34 times in Week 2 against the Panthers, though, completing 22. As bad as he was last season, Jones completed at least 19 passes in nine of the 11 games that he played in. I'll take the over on his number, as well.

Rapid Fire Contest

An interesting 2/2 goal for 3X the prize is Rush versus Jones passing yards (with Jones getting a +8.5 yards bonus) and CeeDee Lamb vs. Sterling Shepard receiving yards (with Shepard getting a +15.5 yards bonus). Staying with the quarterbacks, I'm rolling with Rush, despite Jones getting the bonus. The Giants are trying to limit Jones' mistakes, and part of that has been relying more on Saquon Barkley. That has contributed to Jones throwing for fewer than 200 yards in both of the first two games. Meanwhile, Rush had the 235 passing yards against the Bengals last week.

As we turn our attention to the wide receivers, Lamb is the more appealing choice. He's without question the Cowboys' top wide receiver, getting targeted 22 times the first two weeks. Meanwhile, Shepard has had hit bright spots with the Giants, but he has only 105 yards through two games. He doesn't carry nearly the same explosive upside as Lamb.

Stat Shootout Contest

Since these are mostly shooting for overs on combined offensive numbers, finding an appealing selection is daunting. Neither these teams has the making of an exciting offense, which could make points and yardage difficult to come by. Let's go with selecting three players to combine for 16.5-plus receptions for 2X the prize. The top pick for this has to be Lamb based on his target share.

The next top option is Barkley, who is one of the better pass-catching running backs in the league. Through the first two weeks, he has nine receptions on 11 targets. Finally, the third player I'd add is Shepard. He was targeted 10 times in Week 2, which left him with six catches. He only produced 34 yards, but he's one of Jones' most reliable wide receivers, so he could continue to see a lot of targets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.