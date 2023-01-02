Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The Week 17 slate on Monkey Knife Fight comes to a conclusion with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type, and highlight one option to consider.

More Or Less Contest

Starting things is a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. The options are Joe Burrow 25.5 completions and Josh Allen 23.5 completions. For Burrow, take the over. He has been locked in lately, throwing for seven touchdowns the last two games. During that span, he finished with 27 and 40 completions, respectively. This has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, so with Burrow likely needing to throw a lot, the over is the way to go.

Since this game could end up being a shootout, I'll take the over for Allen, as well. Overall, Allen's passing production hasn't been great lately. However, he has completed at least 24 passes in three of the last four games in which the Bills have allowed at least 23 points.

Rapid Fire Contest

An appealing option is a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. The battles are Burrow vs. Allen passing yards (with Allen receiving a 20.5 passing yards bonus) and Joe Mixon vs. Devin Singletary rushing yards (with Singletary receiving a 6.5 rushing yards bonus). For the quarterbacks, Burrow is the way to go. Allen has thrown for 223 yards or fewer in four of the last six games. Meanwhile, Burrow has thrown for at least 270 yards in four of his last six games.

For the running backs, I'm leaning toward Singletary. Neither has provided consistent production, which makes both a bit risky. Over his last six games, Mixon has two performances of at least 96 rushing yards, but three games with fewer than 30. Singletary had 106 rushing yards against the Bears last week, but he had a combined 81 yards the two weeks prior. However, he has at least 51 rushing yards in four of his last six games and gets the yardage bonus, which makes him the better option.

Stat Shootout Contest

For this contest, let's discuss the option in which three players must combine for at least 282.5 receiving yards for 2X the prize. Let's start with Stefon Diggs. With Allen not throwing for many yards lately, Diggs has produced some disappointing stat lines. However, he has by far the highest upside of any member of the Bills, posting six games this season with at least 102 receiving yards.

Second, let's take Ja'Marr Chase. Injuries have limited him to just 11 games, but he still has 960 receiving yards. He has already been targeted 122 times, compared to the 128 targets that he received across 17 games last season. Finally, let's roll with his teammate Tee Higgins to complete this trio. He has recorded at least 114 receiving yards in a game four times this season, and three of those have occurred over the Bengals' last six games.

