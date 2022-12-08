Monkey Knife Fight: Thursday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Raiders leaves us with some interesting options to ponder on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out

More Or Less Contest

Let's begin with a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. We will pick sides on Mack Hollins 48.5 receiving yards and Van Jefferson 40.5 receiving yards. I'm leaning toward the under with Hollins. He only had 35 receiving yards against the Chargers last week and has recorded fewer than 49 receiving yards in six of his last nine games. If the Raiders race out to an early lead against the injury-riddled Rams, then they might not need to throw the ball much in the second half.

For Jefferson, take the over. There is plenty of uncertainty at quarterback for the Rams with John Wolford (neck) listed as questionable and Baker Mayfield having been claimed off waivers Tuesday. As long as Wolford is able, he likely will start, given how little time Mayfield has spent with the team. Either way, the Rams might need to throw a lot against a Raiders team that has allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the league. That should favor Jefferson, who is the Rams' top wide receiver with Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) out.

Rapid Fire Contest

An interesting option is a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. The battles are Jefferson vs. Tyler Higbee receiving yards (with Higbee receiving a +10.5 receiving yards bonus) and Josh Jacobs vs. Cam Akers rushing yards (with Akers receiving a +41.5 rushing yards bonus). Take Jefferson over Higbee, who has barely been involved in the Rams' offense lately. In their last seven games, Higbee has recorded 15 of fewer receiving yards five times.

For the running backs, take Jacobs over Akers. Jacobs has been on fire, rushing for at least 109 yards in three consecutive games. He had 229 rushing yards against the Seahawks in Week 12, then followed that with 144 rushing yards against the Chargers in Week 13. While listed as questionable, he is expected to take the field.

Stat Shootout Contest

The option we'll focus on is three players to combine for at least 2.5 touchdowns for 2X the prize. First off, let's ride Jacobs' hot streak and select him. He has recorded at least one touchdown in back-to-back games and has totaled four touchdowns in his last four games. During that four-game span, he received 10 carries inside the red zone.

Staying with the Raiders, Davante Adams is also an excellent option. He caught two touchdown passes against the Chargers last week, giving him at least two touchdown receptions in three of his last five games. For the season, he has found his way into the end zone 12 times already.

Rounding out this trio will be Akers, who scored two touchdowns last week against the Seahawks. With their issues at quarterback, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Rams rely more heavily on their running game in this matchup. Akers had 17 carries last week, compared to just three carries for Kyren Williams.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.