New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 13

The Giants lost their sixth game in a row last week to fall to 2-9 for the season. They will look to get back in the win column when they face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Let's highlight some of the top wagers to consider for this NFC East matchup.

Mike Barner's season record: 39-33 (+1.98 units)

Giants at Cowboys Betting Odds for Week 13

Giants: Spread +3.5 (-110), +165 Moneyline (BetMGM)

Cowboys: Spread -3.5 (-110), -185 Moneyline (DraftKings)

Game Total: 37.5 points

Tommy DeVito has been limited in practice with a sore right forearm. Reports Wednesday indicated that Drew Lock is expected to start in his place.

Giants at Cowboys Betting Picks

CeeDee Lamb over 65.5 receiving yards (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Lamb had 10 receptions against the Commanders last week, but finished with a modest 67 receiving yards. The week prior, he had eight receptions and 93 receiving yards against the Texans. He hasn't been producing many big plays with Cooper Rush under center, posting just one reception of over 20 yards in the last three games.

On the postive side, Lamb has received at least 10 targets in each of the last three games. The Giants have allowed a 70.8% completion rate to quarterbacks this season, so Lamb could rack up plenty of receptions with his hefty target share. When he faced the Giants in Week 4, Lamb had seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Since he entered the league, Lamb has produced at least 77 receiving yards in seven of nine games against the Giants. Take the over here.

Malik Nabers over 62.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Nabers was not targeted at all in the first half last week against the Buccaneers. That seems almost impossible given the lack of weapons that the Giants have at wide receiver. They finally turned his way in the second half, targeting him nine times as they tried to play catchup. Nabers caught six of those passes for 64 yards.

Nabers voiced his frustration after the game about not getting involved more in the first half. Giants head coach Brian Daboll has said this week that he needs to do a better job of getting Nabers the ball early. This sets up as a "squeaky wheel gets the oil" game for Nabers. The last time he faced the Cowboys, Nabors caught 12 of 15 targets for 115 yards. Regardless if DeVito or Lock plays for the Giants, a hefty target share should lead Nabers past this total.

Longest Field Goal Made: Cowboys (-105 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Injuries have limited Graham Gano to just four games this season for the Giants. Since returning from injury, he hasn't attempted a field goal of at least 50 yards. He has attempted just two field goals of between 40 and 49 yards, both of which came in Week 10 against the Panthers. With the Giants struggling to move the ball, field Gano attempts might remain few and far between for Gano.

After making all 10 of his field goal attempts from at least 50 yards last season, Brandon Aubrey has nailed 10 of his 11 attempts from at least 50 yards this season. He is also nine of 11 on attempts of between 40 and 49 yards. Aubrey is one of the best kickers in the league, making this wager too good to pass up.

Giants at Cowboys Prediction

The Cowboys are 0-5 at home. This is their best opportunity to break that streak. The biggest problem for the Giants is that their offensive line is dealing with injuries again, leaving whoever has been playing at quarterback as being constantly under pressure. Micah Parsons should wreak havoc in this game. Look for the Cowboys defense to carry them to a victory.