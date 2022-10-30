New York Giants At Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 8

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Week 8 Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

The New York Giants pulled off yet another win last week, improving their record to 6-1 on the season. The Giants have one game left before their bye week, and it will be on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Let's dig into this matchup and discuss some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.65 units)

Season record: 9-11-1 (-3.42 units)

If you're looking for picks and predictions on every game, check out our NFL Week 8 picks.

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets.

Giants: Spread +3 (-110), +130 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Seahawks: Spread -3 (-110), -150 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game Total: 44.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Get the latest NFL Week 8 odds in order to find the best prices. If you already have an account at DraftKings Sportsbook, try the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL and get your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250.

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Best Bets And Player Props

Saquon Barkley Over 81.5 Rushing Yards (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Barkley is one of the main reasons why the Giants have been successful this season. Not only is he healthy again, but he's showing the same burst and speed that he had before injuries limited him the past couple of seasons. The Giants have given him a huge workload, which has resulted in at least 18 carries five times.

With Barkley having the ball in his hands so often, he's totaled at least 82 rushing yards in a game four times, which included three games with at least 110 rushing yards. The Seahawks have not been good at slowing down opposing running backs, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the league. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Barkley post at least 100 rushing yards again, let alone hit the over on this number.

Darius Slayton Over 33.5 Receiving Yards (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants traded Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs on Thursday, and Kenny Golladay (knee) remains injured. Those two being out lately has brought Slayton added time on the field, and he's starting to emerge as a favorite target for Daniel Jones. Another important note for this game is that tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) is out. Taking his place will be Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson, neither of which is a great receiving option.

Since Slayton re-emerged in the Giants' wide receiver rotation in Week 5, he has two receptions of at least 20 yards over three games. He had 79 yards on six receptions in Week 5, and 58 yards on three receptions in Week 7. When the Giants do throw deep, they like to look Slayton's way. That makes the over on this modest total an appealing option.

Kenneth Walker III Over 80.5 Rushing Yards (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Seahawks need Walker to step up in a big way with Rashaad Penny (ankle) out for the season. So far, so good. He's received at least 21 carries in both games since taking over as the team's primary running back, posting 97 and 167 rushing yards, respectively. He also has three touchdowns during that span.

As tough as the Giants' defense can be, Walker should receive plenty of carries in this game. Not only is he the top Seahawks running back, but the team might be forced to run the ball even more if DK Metcalf (knee) can't take the field. Volume alone could push Walker to hit the over here.

Try the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, when you sign up at BetMGM.

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Best Bets Summary

Saquon Barkley Over 81.5 Rushing Yards (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Darius Slayton Over 33.5 Receiving Yards (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Kenneth Walker III Over 80.5 Rushing Yards (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer.

If you're looking to wager on the NFL this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks along with a wide variety of NFL futures and NFL player futures.

Make use of the best sports betting sites, NFL betting sites, and betting promos to get the most out of your NFL betting experience, including promo codes with sign-up bonuses and specials. RotoWire has all the FAQ for New York sports betting, including the latest sign-up offers and promos.

Great news if you are located in Maryland or Ohio as legal sportsbooks are set to launch in your state soon! Check out our favorite Maryland Betting Promos if you are in the Old Line State, or prep for betting in Ohio by redeeming some of the best Ohio Betting Promos in the Buckeye State.