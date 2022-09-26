New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Expert Picks and Player Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props for New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Giants pulled off another win in Week 2, getting off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2016 season. Up next is a matchup on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys. Let's dive into the betting market for this divisional matchup, and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.47 units)

Season record: 2-4 (-2.59 units)

If you're looking for picks on every game, check out our NFL Week 3 picks.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds and Total (via the DraftKings Sportsbook)

Giants: Spread -1 (-110), -115 Moneyline

Cowboys: Spread +1 (-110), -105 Moneyline

Game Total: 39 points

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Best Bets and Player Props

Giants Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants have a different energy this season. It all started in Week 1 when they pulled off a comeback victory on the road against the Titans. Instead of kicking the extra point to force overtime, the Giants successfully converted a two-point try to take the lead. In what would have been a heartbreaking loss for the Giants in seasons past, kicker Randy Bullock failed to make a field goal in the final seconds that would have pulled out a win for the Titans.

The Giants followed it up by taking care of business at home in Week 2 against the Panthers. They forced two early turnovers, and Daniel Jones limited his mistakes in the victory. The Cowboys also looked impressive, knocking off the Bengals at home behind Cooper Rush at quarterback. This will be their first road game of the season. Even with how poorly they played last year, the Giants went 3-5 at home. Add the new-found energy surrounding the franchise to Dak Prescott (thumb) being out for the Cowboys and the Giants have a favorable opportunity to begin the season 3-0.

Daniel Jones Under 230.5 Passing + Rushing Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Despite the Giants winning their first two games, they haven't received much production from Jones. He didn't surpass 188 passing yards in either game, and has only completed a total of 39 passes. To put that into perspective, Joe Flacco completed 37 passes in Week 1 alone for the Jets.

Jones has been active on the ground with 16 carries through two games. Still, he produced just 25 and 21 rushing yards, respectively. Add in his muted passing totals and he didn't have more than 213 combined passing and rushing yards in either game. The Cowboys have a tough defense that is led by Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, so don't look for the Giants to ask for too much from Jones. This has the makings of another game in which they will rely heaving on Saquon Barkley.

Longest Field Goal Made Over 46.5 Yards (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With the limitations that both of these teams have at quarterback, field goals might be plentiful in this game. Brett Maher made two field goals for the Cowboys in Week 2, both of which came from at least 50 yards away. He also made a 51-yard field goal against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

As good as Maher has been from deep, the main reason to like the over here is Giants kicker Graham Gano. Last season, he went 7-for-10 on field goal attempts of at least 50 yards. Last week, he made two more field goals of at least 50 yards against the Panthers.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Best Bets Summary

