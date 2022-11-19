New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 11

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions, Week 11

The Giants came out of their bye week and earned yet another win, defeating the Texans at home in Week 10. Week 11 brings a matchup against the Lions, who are only 3-6 despite being on a two-game winning streak. Let's dig into this matchup and highlight some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 3-0 (+2.07 units)

Season record: 13-13-1 (-2.48 units)

If you're looking for picks and predictions on every game, check out our NFL Week 11 picks.

Sports betting is getting ready to launch in both Maryland and Ohio with Maryland's launch date set for this coming Wednesday. Residents can get ahead of the game with BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code or BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code and receive a registration bonus.

New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code gets new users $200 in free bets. If you're located in either Maryland or Ohio, you can use the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code or DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for $200 in free bets on launch day.

Giants: Spread -3 (-110), -165 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Lions: Spread +3 (-110), +140 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game Total: 45 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Get the latest NFL Week 11 odds in order to find the best odds and updated prices. If you've already signed up at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL and gets you a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250.

New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions Best Bets And Player Props

Giants Moneyline (-156 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants went into their Week 9 bye on the heels of a loss to the Seahawks, which was just their second defeat of the season. They took care of business last week against the Texans, improving their record to 7-2. They are 4-1 at home, which included an impressive win over the Ravens. The only game they lost there came in Week 3 against the Cowboys.

The Lions are on a two-game winning streak after having defeated the Packers and the Bears. They used their defense to earn a 15-9 win against the Packers, and their offense led them to a 31-30 victory last week. Still, this is going to be an uphill battle for them. Their biggest area of weakness is slowing down the run, which has resulted in them allowing the second-most rushing yards per game in the league. The Giants rode Saquon Barkley over a Texans defense that also can't stop the run, so look for them to deploy a similar strategy to earn a win here.

Lions Under 21.5 Points (-118 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Prior to the Lions scoring 31 points last week, their offense had been in a funk. In fact, they had scored 15 or fewer points in three of their previous four games. Of the 31 points that they scored against the Bears, one touchdown came in the form of an interception that was returned for a touchdown by their defense.

There are two reasons why the under is appealing. First, the Giants run the ball a lot, which helps them keep the ball away from the opposing offense. Second, their defense doesn't allow many touchdowns. In total, they have given up five rushing touchdowns and 10 passing scores. That has contributed to their opponents scoring 21 points or fewer against them in six of their nine games.

Darius Slayton Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Barkley is the main reason why the Giants like to run the ball so much. However, it's also somewhat out of necessity because they don't have a ton of talent at wide receiver. Kenny Golladay has been a flop and Sterling Shepard (knee) was lost for the season in Week 3. Even second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson missed four games because of injury.

With injuries piling up, the Giants were forced to turn to Slayton to take on expanded role. He has taken the job and run with it, becoming arguably their best wide receiver. He's been targeted a total of 26 times over the last five games, leaving him to record at least 41 receiving yards four times. Not only have the Lions been terrible at stopping the run, but they have allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game in the league.

The BetMGM Bonus Code gets new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, when you sign up at BetMGM.

New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions Best Bets Summary

Giants Moneyline (-156 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Lions Under 21.5 Points (-118 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Darius Slayton Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code nets new users a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer.

With everything from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks, along with a robust selection of NFL futures and NFL player futures, RotoWire has your football betting needs covered. Maximize your betting experience covered with the best sports betting sites, NFL betting sites, and betting promos in your area. RotoWire has the latest info for New York sports betting as well.

Maryland and Ohio residents can see the best Maryland Betting Promos or the best Ohio Betting Promos in the Buckeye State depending on your location.