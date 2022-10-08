New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Picks And Prediction For Week 5

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Week 5 Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

The Giants are part of the London game this week, taking on a tough foe in the Packers. It will be difficult for them to improve on their 3-1 record, especially with injuries piling up on both sides of the ball. As we prepare for this early start time on Sunday, let's discuss some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.78 units)

Season record: 5-7 (-2.98 units)

If you're looking for picks on every game, check out our NFL Week 5 picks.

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds and Total

Giants: Spread +7.5 (-105), +295 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Packers: Spread -7.5 (-115), -360 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game Total: 40.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Best Bets And Player Props

Giants under 16.5 points (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants' offense has left a lot to be desired. The team's passing game has been basically non-existent, which can be attributed to multiple factors.

First and foremost, the Giants are very limited at wide receiver. They are severely shorthanded at the position, and will be without Sterling Shepard (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) for this game. Second, outside of left tackle Andrew Thomas, the team's offensive line hasn't been great. Finally, they continue to deploy the limited Daniel Jones at quarterback, who has been more productive with his legs than with his throwing arm.

With so much stacked up against them, the Giants have only averaged 19.0 points per game. They lean heavily on Saquon Barkley, so expect the Packers to focus their efforts on slowing him down. Add in the Packers allowing an average of 17.3 points per game this season and it's difficult to envision a scenario in which the Giants produce multiple touchdowns.

AJ Dillon over 12.5 rush attempts (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Packers have relied heavily on their running game this season with their wide receiver group still a work in progress. The good news for them is that they have one of the most dangerous running back duos in the league in Dillon and Aaron Jones. Not only can they do plenty of damage on the ground, but both are viable pass-catching options.

Dillon actually leads the Packers with 57 carries, compared to 48 for Jones. Dillon has also received at least 13 carries in a game two times, and he hasn't had fewer than 10 in any of the Packers' first four contests. With the Giants struggling to score points, the Packers might be looking to salt the clock away in the second half, if they've built up a big lead. That could lead to added work for Dillon, making the over on 12.5 rush attempts an appealing option.

Longest Field Goal Made: Giants (+115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Touchdowns have been difficult to come by for the Giants, but their kicker, Graham Gano, has been busy. He's made at least two field goals in each of the last three games, and has hit nine of his 11 attempts on the season. He's been especially productive from deep, making all four of his field goal attempts from at least 50 yards. Last season, he went 7-for-10 on attempts of at least 50 yards.

While Gano has been busy, Mason Crosby hasn't been. He's had two games in which he hasn't made a single field goal, and he's made just four for the season, overall. Of his four field goals, none were 50 yards or more, and only one was from at least 40 yards out. Last season, he made just three field goals of at least 50 yards, and a total of seven from 40-plus yards. Add Gano's big leg to the Giants' inability to score touchdowns and I think he makes the longest field goal in this Giants vs. Packers London game.

