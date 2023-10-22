NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 7

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 7

The Chargers came out of their Week 5 bye with a golden opportunity to notch a signature win and do so with Austin Ekeler returning to the fold after a three-game absence. However, the Cowboys upended Los Angeles by a 20-17 score to send the Bolts to 2-3.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs continued to put their season-opening loss to the Lions in the rearview mirror, with the defending champs recording a hard-fought 19-8 victory over the Broncos on Thursday night to open the Week 5 slate. KC is now 5-1 and just reacquired a player who's previously proven a very effective fit in its system, Mecole Hardman.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds for Week 7

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Chiefs –230 (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Chargers +195 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Chargers +5.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 47.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Under 48 points (BetMGM Sportsbook)

The spread for this game has seen very little movement since way back in the summer when it was first released. KC was a 5.5-point favorite at that point, a six-point favorite before Week 6 action, and between a 5.5- and six-point favorite throughout this week.

The total has seen a lot more movement, and it's all been downhill. The number was all the way at 52 before Week 6 action, but with both teams scoring a combined 36 points in their respective games on that slate, the figure began to progressively descend. It started the week at a robust 51, but it's subsequently been bet down to 48 despite there not being any injuries to skill position players on either side.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Picks This Week

The Chargers have not usually enjoyed their encounters with the division-rival Chiefs over the last decade, and the scenario doesn't exactly line up favorably for them in this first meeting of the 2023 season between the two squads.

Los Angeles is 3-15 against Kansas City since October 2014, although all three of those victories curiously have come since Patrick Mahomes took over Chiefs starting quarterback duties in 2018. Nevertheless, while recent history between these two implies matters will come down to the wire – each of the last four games in the series has been decided by six points or less – KC has consistently found a way to victory formation by game's end.

The chances of that being replicated Sunday appear high, beginning with the rest disadvantage the Bolts face. While the Chargers were busy losing a close, hard-fought interconference matchup against the Cowboys on Monday night, the Chiefs have been idle since the prior Thursday, when they'd had more trouble than they bargained for with the Broncos but still emerged with a victory.

Patrick Mahomes has also seemingly gotten progressively acclimated to any tweaks new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has implemented after taking over for Eric Bieniemy, and he's quickly developed chemistry with rookie second-round pick Rashee Rice. Mahomes also got back a weapon he's familiar with and who could well jump right into action this week in Mecole Hardman, who was traded back from the Jets earlier in the week.

The matchup through the air particularly lines up well, as the Chargers are surrendering an NFL-high 289 passing yards per game and an AFC-high 11.6 yards per completion. Mahomes is averaging 265.5 passing yards per game and has averaged an almost identical 265.7 per contest against the Chargers in his career.

Los Angeles' run defense has also been improved this year – the Bolts are allowing 102.6 rushing yards per game compared to 144.2 per contest a year ago, and just 3.85 yards per carry to RBs – so a pass-centric game plan, something head coach Andy Reid certainly isn't opposed to.

The Chargers are just 13-15 straight up on the road since Justin Herbert's arrival in 2020, and even with a more downfield-based attack under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, I don't see L.A. getting past the defending champs without Mike Williams (IR-knee) and on short rest.

Chargers at Chiefs Best Bets: Same-Game Parlay- Chiefs moneyline and Patrick Mahomes 250+ passing yards (-105 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

Chiefs 27, Chargers 21

The Chiefs have largely dominated this series for nearly the last decade, and Kansas City will squeeze out another close win here after recording their last three victories over Los Angeles by a combined 12 points. L.A.'s more aggressive approach under Moore will help keep things close, but KC's homefield edge and the excellent matchup they draw versus the Bolts' surprisingly vulnerable secondary will be the difference.