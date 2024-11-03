NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Right now is a great time to check out best online sportsbooks. Use this ESPN BET promo code for a $1000 First Bet Reset

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

The Eagles have won three straight games out of their Week 5 bye to move to 5-2. Philadelphia still remains a half game behind the Commanders for the division lead. Meanwhile, the Jaguars lost last week to fall to 2-6 in what appears to be a lost season.

On the year, Jacksonville scores 21.5 points per game. Meanwhile, their defense allows 28 points per contest. On the other side, Philadelphia averages 24.4 points while giving up 19 per game.

The Eagles prices as 7.5-point favorites. Also, the over/under number is at 45.5. To find updated odds on this and all of the NFL games, go to our betting page here.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

It often seems uncomfortable laying more than a touchdown in an NFL game, but this line is easily justified. Despite a fairly neutral schedule, the Jaguars are outscored by almost a touchdown per game. On the other side, the Eagles shook off a slow start. Philadelphia has won their last two games, both on the road, by an average of 22.5.

These are teams headed in opposite directions. The Jaguars have won two of four games they had a reasonable chance to win. However, Jacksonville has lost to Buffalo by 37 points and another to Chicago by 19. As noted earlier, the Eagles are a much different team than they were to start the season.

Take advantage now of the great sportsbook promos we have here at Rotowire. This BetRivers bonus code gives you a 2nd chance bet worth up to $250

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Picks

Laying 7.5 points is worth looking at as the Eagles offense hit its stride last week. The combination of the rushing and passing attacks looked lethal. This unit will face a Jacksonville defense that is equally bad against the run and the pass. Also, expect the struggling Jaguars offense to have issues against a Philly defense that has held their last four opponents to 17 or fewer points.

I'm looking at the Eagles -7.5. I also like the over on the Philadelphia team total, which is 25.5 on DraftKings.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet: Eagles -7.5

We are already at the halfway point of the NFL season, but its never too late to sign up at the best online sportsbooks. Use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a first bet offer worth up to $1000 in bonus bets

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

The game plan for the Eagles looks fairly simple. Run the ball with Saquon Barkley and take play action shots to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. If the Jaguars overplay the run or the pass, the Eagles can easily shift gears and take what the Jaguars give them. Also, the Jacksonville pass rush should not have much success against a solid Eagles' offensive line, even with left tackle Jordan Mailata out.

For the Jaguars, their problems begin with their weak offensive line. That unit is likely overmatched by the Eagles' front seven. The rushing attack is unlikely to have much success. In addition, the Philly pass rush has come alive lately, not good news for Trevor Lawrence. ln addition, WR Christian Kirk is lost for the season, and both Brian Thomas and Gabe Davis left last week's games with injuries.

I predict the Eagles win 30-17, so I'm laying the 7.5 points and taking the Eagles team total over 25.5.