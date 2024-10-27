NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 8

After coming out of their Week 5 bye, the Eagles defeated the Browns and Giants to move to 4-2. Philadelphia now sits a half game behind the Commanders for the division lead. Meanwhile, the Bengals shook off three straight losses to start the season. Over their last four games, their only loss came in overtime to the Ravens. Cincinnati is now 3-4 and hopes to get back into the playoff hunt.

On the season, Cincinnati scores 25.4 points per game. Meanwhile, their defense allows 23.7 points per contest. On the other side, Philadelphia averages 22.3 points while giving up 19.1 per game.

The Bengals post as 2.5-point favorites with an over/under of 48 across most books. To find updated odds on this and all of the NFL games, go to our betting page here.

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds for Week 8

Last week, the Eagles played their first game without left tackle Jordan Mailata. Until Saquon Barkley started ripping off a few big running plays, the offense was stuck in neutral. Since Philly had a big lead against the Giants, Jalen Hurts only attempted 14 passes. As a result, the pass protection was never tested. In order to compete with the Bengals offense, the Eagles will likely need to have success on the ground and through the air. Starting out with the run game should minimize Mailata's absence.

On the other side, the Bengals have one of the weaker defenses in the league. Although they have Trey Hendrickson, the pass rush is inconsistent. Also, teams with strong rushing attacks can easily put them on their heels. However, when Cincy has the ball, the trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can often prove too much for defenses to handle.

These trends lead us to consider the potential for a high-scoring game for betting purposes.

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Picks This Week

The betting total on this game sits at 48. It's likely not higher due to concerns about the inconsistency of both offenses.

In terms of who wins this game, two edges could push us towards the Eagles. First, the offensive line should push around the Bengals in the trenches. Also, on the other side of the ball, the Philly defense may overwhelm the Cincinnati interior offensive line.

I like the over 48 and the Eagles +2.5.

Best Bet: Over 48

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

I expect the Eagles to use Saquon Barkley as the engine of the offense. This is a rushing attack I expect the Bengals to struggle handling. The other problem is that if they sell out to stop the run, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will make them pay through the air. Regardless of what Cincinnati does on defense, the Eagles should have the answers to overcome it.

One area of the Philadelphia defense that looks solid is the run defense. The Eagles should limit the Bengals' rushing attack. As a result, Joe Burrow may have to pilot a one-dimensional offense. Certainly, the offense will hit on a few big plays. Overall, being one dimensional will give the Philly pass rush an opportunity to force a few Bengals' drives to stall out.

I predict the Eagles win, 27-24. So I'll take Philly plus the points along with over 47.5.