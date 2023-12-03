NFL Betting Picks & Props: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 13

The Week 13 matchup between the Steelers and Cardinals features two teams heading in opposite directions. The Steelers are 7-4 and fighting for a playoff spot, while the Cardinals are 2-10 and looking at a high draft pick. Let's dig into this matchup and highlight some wagers to consider.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds for Week 13

Steelers: Spread -5.5 (-110), -238 Moneyline

Cardinals: Spread +5.5 (-105), +195 Moneyline

Game Total: 41 points

This game being in Pittsburgh makes the Steelers heavy favorites. They are 4-2 at home, while the Cardinals are 0-6 on the road.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Betting Picks This Week

Najee Harris began the season without finding his way into the end zone in any of his first five games. It wasn't necessarily because of a lack of work, given that he received at least 14 carries in three of those games. The Steelers struggling on offense was the main culprit, leaving him with only three rushing attempts inside the red zone over those five games.

The Steelers have played better lately, which has helped Harris score a touchdown in four of their last six games. During that span, he received 12 carries inside the red zone. The Cardinals have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns this season, which is the third most in the league. That leaves Harris with a favorable opportunity to score again.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Best Bet: Najee Harris anytime touchdown scorer (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jaylen Warren has shown plenty of explosiveness for the Steelers. His role has been expanding, leaving him with at least 11 carries in three of the last four games. However, Harris also had at least 15 carries in each of those three games. For the season, he has at least 14 rushing attempts in seven of his 11 games. With the Cardinals having given up the third-most rushing yards per game in the league and the Steelers being heavy favorites, there should be enough opportunities for Harris to hit the over on his rushing attempts prop.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Best Bet: Najee Harris over 13.5 rushing attempts (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Even with Kyler Murray back at the helm, the Cardinals are struggling to score. The last two games, they have scored a total of 30 points. In their six road games this season, they have scored 16 or fewer points in each of them. In three of those games, they scored 10 or fewer points.

One of the main reasons why the Steelers are in the playoff hunt is because of their defense. They have given up 17 or fewer points in five of their last seven games. With T.J. Watt healthy and ready to wreak havoc on a Cardinals' offensive line that has allowed the seventh-most sacks in the league, expect the Cardinals to have a difficult time scoring again.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Best Bet: Cardinals under 17.5 points (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Steelers vs. Cardinals Prediction

This is going to be an uphill battle for the Cardinals. We've discussed their struggles on the road, while the Steelers have thrived at home. The Steelers do usually play in a lot of close games, with each of their last three wins coming by six or fewer points. Still, with how badly the Cardinals have played, let's lean towards the Steelers covering the spread.