NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Week 15 Saturday Baller

Before Yahoo runs its NFL Dual Baller Specials on Sunday, there will be a three-game slate Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. EST. First, the Colts visit the Vikings, then the Ravens head to Cleveland before the Dolphins and Bills cap things off with a clash of playoff contenders from the AFC East.

Saturday's biggest NFL DFS contest on Yahoo is the Saturday Baller, which pays out a guaranteed prize pool of $50,000 to the top 740 entries, including $10,000 to the winner. You can submit up to 147 entries into this contest at $12 apiece, and the maximum entry total is 4,900. The Saturday Baller will still run if it doesn't fill, potentially providing you with enhanced odds of winning, also known as overlay.

Playing in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) contests is about chasing upside, while lineups geared towards head-to-head, 50/50 or double-up formats should prioritize high floors. The players you want to target for these different contest types aren't mutually exclusive, but winning a GPP tournament usually requires finding a hidden gem or going against the grain in a spot or two, while building a solid base of the same chalk plays you would use anywhere. Against-the-grain plays typically consist of big-name players in tough matchups or boom-or-bust types with uncertain roles.

Keep in mind that Yahoo DFS contests use 0.5 PPR scoring rather than full PPR, which lowers the comparative value of wide receivers and running backs (in that order) while especially affecting high-volume pass-catchers. Your NFL $50K Saturday Baller lineup for Week 15 will consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and one D/ST unit. Suggested plays include a quarterback and running back who haven't played much football this season, as well as a pair of bargain options at wide receiver.

QUARTERBACK

Deshaun Watson, CLE vs. BAL ($26): Watson showed noticeable improvement in his second start for the Browns compared to his first, suggesting that the former 4,800-yard passer is shaking off the rust from his extended layoff. Baltimore will be the most permissive pass defense Watson has faced since his return, as the Ravens are tied for the fourth-most passing yards allowed to quarterbacks this season. Watson has also averaged at least 27 rushing yards per game in each of his five NFL seasons, including his limited action in this one, so he makes noticeable contributions with his legs in addition to his arm. He's a nice value as the third-cheapest starting quarterback in action Saturday.

Josh Allen, BUF vs. MIA ($40); Matt Ryan, IND at MIN ($24); Tyler Huntley, BAL at CLE ($23)

RUNNING BACK

Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. IND ($25): Cook is likely to benefit from a favorable game script when the 10-3 Vikings host the 4-8-1 Colts, and Indianapolis' defense has also been much more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. The Colts allow the third-fewest passing yards per game (188.6) but the 12th-most rushing yards (126.2). Cook has reached the end zone eight times in Minnesota's last nine games, and a Colts defense that has allowed 13 scrimmage touchdowns in as many games to running backs will have a hard time keeping him from scoring.

J.K. Dobbins, BAL at CLE ($20): Dobbins rushed his original return from a knee injury earlier this season and came back before he was 100 percent, but he looked as spry as ever last week following an additional IR stint. The 2020 second-round pick rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a 16-14 win over the Steelers, and he should build on that performance against a generous Browns run defense. Cleveland has surrendered 14 rushing touchdowns to running backs, which is tied for second-most in the NFL.

Nick Chubb, CLE vs. BAL ($32); Jonathan Taylor, IND at MIN ($25); Devin Singletary, BUF vs. MIA ($15)

WIDE RECEIVER

Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. MIA ($36): There's no shortage of top-end receiving talent on this slate with Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Diggs occupying the top three spots on the league receptions leaderboard, and the same would be true of yards if Diggs had eight more. The Bills wideout has the most favorable matchup of the three this week, as the Dolphins just allowed 18 catches for 208 yards and one touchdown to the Chargers duo of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen last week. Diggs has notched at least 100 yards and a touchdown on five separate occasions this season, and he's capable of another such performance here as the top target in Buffalo's pass-heavy offense.

Michael Pittman, IND at MIN ($17): Pittman could be one of the best values in all of Week 15, let alone Saturday. He's the clear cut No. 1 option in the Colts' passing game, ranking 13th league-wide with 107 targets despite having missed one game. If he had another seven targets -- below his average of 8.9 -- he would be the league's sixth-most targeted player. All that volume has translated to mixed results due in large part to the Colts' spotty quarterback play, but Pittman is poised to make the most of his plentiful opportunities Saturday against a Vikings secondary that has allowed the most catches (197) and yards (2,709) to wide receivers.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE vs. BAL ($15): Out of Cleveland's pass catchers, Peoples-Jones has demonstrated the most chemistry with Watson so far. Peoples-Jones caught all three of his targets for a team-high 44 yards as the Browns rode their defense and running game to a Week 13 win over the Texans, then he led Cleveland in targets (12), catches (eight) and receiving yards (114) last week while setting season highs in all three categories. The 23-year-old wide receiver has been quietly effective in his third NFL campaign, topping 70 receiving yards in five of his last eight games while getting into the end zone in two of the other three. Peoples-Jones should have little trouble outplaying his valuation against a Baltimore defense that's allowed the fourth-most yards to wide receivers.

Jaylen Waddle, MIA at BUF ($24); Amari Cooper, CLE vs. BAL ($23); Gabe Davis, BUF vs. MIA ($15)

TIGHT END

Mark Andrews, BAL at CLE ($20): Andrews is a bargain, even with Tyler Huntley rather than Lamar Jackson under center. He ranks second behind Travis Kelce in both targets (92) and touchdowns (five) among tight ends while trailing T.J. Hockenson for second in receiving yards by 26 while having played one game fewer. Despite regressing from last season's historic 107-catch, 1,361-yard and nine-touchdown output, Andrews remains the premier option at his position outside of Kelce, so take advantage of him being valued at less than $24 for the first time all season.

T.J. Hockenson, MIN vs. IND ($20); David Njoku, CLE vs. BAL ($18); Jelani Woods, IND at MIN ($11)

DEFENSE

Cleveland Browns vs. BAL ($11): This unit is a nice bargain relative to the pricey top alternatives. The Ravens have scored just 26 points over their past two games, as their offense is pedestrian without the injured Jackson. Consistency hasn't been a strong point for the Browns defense, but their 30 fantasy points two weeks ago in Houston showed what this group is capable of, led by disruptive pass rusher Myles Garrett (12.0 sacks).

Minnesota Vikings vs. IND ($19); Buffalo Bills vs. MIA ($18); Baltimore Ravens at CLE ($18)

