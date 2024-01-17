NFL Divisional Round Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

I posted an even .500 record last week, but in reality I was wrong about almost everything. The Bills eventually covered and felt like the dominant team throughout, but the conditions made the Kansas City/Miami game a complete blowout when I thought it'd be a lot closer. I also thought the Rams would win outright, so that they only lost by one as the Lions bled out the fourth is hardly a win in my book. Not to mention the utter wrong calls regarding the Texans and Buccaneers. We'll aim to get on a better positive side this weekend.

NFL Divisional Round Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Divisional Round

Wild Card Weekend Record ATS: 3-3

Wild Card Weekend Record on Totals: 3-3

Playoffs Record ATS: 3-3

Playoffs Record on Totals: 3-3

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Divisional Round odds and our predictions for each NFL game. Each team listed last will play at home.

Texans vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Ravens Ravens -9 Baltimore -395; Houston +310 44.5

I don't think I've been intentionally fading C.J. Stroud this season. It's just that time after time it appears as if Houston enters a matchup at a significant talent disadvantage. I've been chalking that bias up to a young roster overall, which would be a hinderance in most situations. What I've been failing to recognize is just how significant a coaching advantage the Texans have whether it be DeMeco Ryans or Bobby Slowik.

If this was a Ravens offense headed by Greg Roman (ironic given he interviewed with the Bears this week), I'd outright pick the Texans to win, but I'm done ignoring what is clearly a well-coached team. I didn't feel comfortable last week picking the Ravens to make it to the Super Bowl and even though essentially all of the favorites won in the wild-card round, I still don't feel great assuming Baltimore goes all the way. It's probably not the Texans who cause the upset, but at this point, I won't ever rule out what this offense is capable of doing every week.

Spread Pick: Texans +9

Total Pick: Over 44.5

Packers vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. 49ers 49ers -10 San Francisco -470; Green Bay +360 49.5

I wish I had the gall to pick Green Bay last week. I knew head coach Mike McCarthy always had his teams ill-prepared come the postseason, but I just couldn't fathom a way in which the Packers defense could stop Dak Prescott and company. It's not as if the defense created a ton of pressure either as they tallied four sacks, but whether it was the zone coverage or getting Prescott off platform, it was a dominant performance for almost four quarters.

I was surprised the Packers won last week, but it would be outright stunning if Green Bay can somehow exorcise their San Francisco playoff demons against what is the best team in the NFC, bar none. I'm focused so much on the Green Bay defense because I'm convinced at this point Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur will have a great offensive game plan no matter the opponent. The pass rush, particularly now with Chase Young, is obviously going to be a problem, but that aforementioned duo has faced major opposition and hardly blinked. Dating back to Thanksgiving, Green Bay's offensive line has allowed zero sacks to the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, Micah Parsons, Chris Jones, Brian Burns, Montez Sweat and Danielle Hunter. Nick Bosa and company are certainly a better collective unit, but at this point I'm not sure anyone can really stop the Packers' offensive momentum.

Spread Pick: 49ers -10

Total Pick: Over 49.5

Buccaneers vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Lions Lions -6 Detroit -250; Tampa Bay +205 48.5

I couldn't have been more wrong about the Eagles. In hindsight it was clear the last month and a half took a toll on Philly and not having A.J. Brown (knee) was far more of an impact than I would have assumed. Still, it was just difficult to imagine a team one bad call away from winning the Super Bowl last year would just collapse at the hands of the NFC South division winner. Obviously credit goes to Tampa Bay by winning in convincing fashion, but they clearly were facing a broken opponent.

That won't be the case come Sunday. I have been annoyed most of the season because it seemed the 49ers would get one of the easiest ever walkthroughs to the Super Bowl. That the only possible opposition to the Brock Purdy hype train all seemed situated in the AFC, whether it be the Chiefs, Bills or Ravens. Maybe Philadelphia would present some sort of challenge, but that was it. That cakewalk still might happen, but I do think Detroit has usurped the Eagles in my masochism model in so much that they might not exactly roll over if faced against San Fran.

The Lions should take care of business against Baker Mayfield, and I would assume in convincing fashion. But it'll be interesting to see if David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs once again run roughshod because it'll be arguably the biggest key come the following week if they're to pull off the upset.

Spread Pick: Lions -6

Total Pick: Under 48.5

Chiefs vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Bills Bills -2.5 Buffalo -142; Kansas City +120 46.5

We'll have a nice chance to land some future bets depending on how this goes. Thanks in large part to the weather, Kansas City took care of business and annihilated Miami, which isn't all that surprising. I thought the Bills would stifle Pittsburgh a bit more than they did Monday, but the end result was also pretty similar.

That sets the stage for the Bills, who I think are just outright the better team, at home against a Chiefs team that really has Patrick Mahomes....and that's about it. It was great to see Rashee Rice finally get more involved offensively and I have to imagine the scheme won't be much different come Sunday against the Bills, but I just think the No. 2 seed is the better team in almost every way. If that sounds an awful like "this team is more talented than the other", a mistake I just outlined with the CLE/HOU bit above, you're right and it's exactly why I'm nervous. Does Kansas City really have that much of a coaching/quarterback disparity to overcome everything else? Guess we'll find out.

Spread Pick: Bills -2.5

Total Pick: Under 46.5

NFL Divisional Round Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Divisional Round best bets at the best NFL betting sites. Just about every best bet from the Wild Card Weekend ended up in disaster, but we do still have total postseason futures alive that could help salvage a bad postseason opener.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Divisional Round

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for the Divisional Round. If you're not signed up at BetMGM yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000.

Four-team 12.5-point teaser (-165) - Texans (+21.5), Packers (+22), Buccaneers (+19), KC/BUF under 58.5

Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+130)

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for the Divisional Round

Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for the Divisional Round. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.

WynnBET Best Bets for the Divisional Round

WynnBet has a strong menu of Divisional Round wagers to choose from, along with competitive odds. Sign up with the WynnBET promo code XROTO for up to $100 in free bets if you have yet to register at WynnBet.

Three-item parlay (+110) - Ravens moneyline, Lamar Jackson over 170+ passing yards, C.J. Stroud 1+ passing touchdown

DraftKings Best Bets for the Divisional Round

DraftKings Sportsbook has special offers for new users just in time for the Divisional Round of the NFL season. here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

Player Specials -- either Jayden Reed or Deebo Samuel to have 1+ rushing TDs (+350)

Team with the lowest total points in divisional round -- Chiefs (+500)

Successful two-point conversion in GB/SF -- Yes (+270)

FanDuel Best Bets for the Divisional Round

One of the most popular sportsbooks available is FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

Most Playoff Rushing Yards -- James Cook (+480)

Team with the highest total points in divisional round -- Packers (+2100)

BetRivers Best Bets for the Divisional Round

BetRivers is an up-and-coming and underrated sportsbook, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks for the Divisional Round.

49ers NFC Conference winners (-177)

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown (+102)

PointsBet Best Bets for the Divisional Round

For bettors looking for a unique way to wager, try the PointsBet promo code for our Divisional Round picks. You can try "PointsBetting" for the Divisional Round to maximize your return.