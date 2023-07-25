NFL Futures: Best Futures Bets for 2023 Baltimore Ravens

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Futures Bets: Ravens Futures Bets to Target in 2023

The Ravens have won at least 10 games and made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. This is a team that continues to build a strong roster on offense and defense. They have an excellent head coach in John Harbaugh, who led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2012. In addition, Baltimore paid their franchise QB, Lamar Jackson, eliminating the internal strife the team dealt with last year due to those contract concerns.

Currently, Baltimore has a posted win total of 10.5. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the over is -105 and the under is -115. I'll be outlining the case to consider betting the over. Check out all of the 2023 NFL Futures here at RotoWire. Want more NFL futures content? Be sure to read our Bengals Futures , Vikings futures and Browns futures breakdowns.

Baltimore Ravens Offense Trending Up

Aside from the 2021 season, when the Ravens lost their top three running backs to season-ending injuries in the preseason, they have been the run-heaviest team in the league since 2019. They had a season in that span when they ran the ball 55.7 percent of the time, which is a staggering rate in today's NFL. The team also had to deal with the archaic and predictable offensive design and play calling of former offensive coordinator, Greg Roman.

After moving on from Roman, Baltimore made a drastic shift in philosophy by replacing Roman with Todd Monken. With a strong background in aggressive passing attacks, Monken will throw on early downs when the defense is looking for the run. He'll also take calculated downfield shots, not only to keep the defense honest, but also to raise the ceiling of the offense with explosive plays. I still expect the running game to be a staple of the offense, but the integration of aggressive passing should unlock this offense.

Ravens Personnel Boost

Last year, the top two running backs on the team, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were returning from 2021 season-ending injuries. Both missed time while recovering last year. Neither was playing at their full capacity. WIth an offseason for both to get back to full health, this running back duo combines the elite explosiveness of Dobbins along with the power-running style of Edwards.

In terms of the pass-catching options, Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews are finally getting some much-needed help. After missing 11 games with a foot injury last year, Rashod Bateman, despite getting a cortisone shot in June, is on track to be ready for the season. Despite limited targets, the former first-round pick appeared on the verge of a breakout before the injury. Speaking of first-round picks, the team used this year's top pick on WR Zay Flowers, who projects to be a solid possession receiver. Finally, the Ravens took a chance by adding Odell Beckham in free agency- the 30-year-old star missed last season while recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl while playing with the Rams. Along with Andrews, this is by far the most talent that Jackson has had at his disposal.

Ravens Defense: Deep and Versatile

Although the Ravens have been an excellent defense during most of John Harbaugh's tenure as coach, this unit is uniquely built to deal with the explosive offenses they'll face. The team has often relied on scheme to free up players to make their pass rush greater than the sum of its parts. Last year, Baltimore made a mid-season trade to acquire Roquan Smith. The addition of Smith allowed him to be a run-stopper. As a result, Patrick Queen was able to move into a role that allowed him to be a disruptor. Smith allows the entire linebacker group to play faster, which makes this unit dangerous. They also have a trio of safeties (Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone) that will allow them to match up well with the many offenses that try to flood the middle of the field with receivers. This may not be a shutdown defense, but they should be a top-eight unit.

Ravens Schedule

Although the Ravens don't have an easy schedule, they have shown the ability to consistently win against the top competition in the league. They have favorable matchups against the Texans, Colts, Rams, Cardinals and Titans. The AFC North is one of the toughest in the NFL, but it would be an upset if Baltimore didn't win half of those six contests. In addition, they have challenging matchups against the Lions, Seahawks and Dolphins at home and the Chargers, Jaguars and 49ers on the road.

Best Ravens Future Bet For 2023

Lamar Jackson is a superstar quarterback who has never had a strong set of weapons. Between that issue being addressed, the addition of Monken along with a strong defense, the Ravens will do what they do just about every other year- win at least 10 games and remain as one of the top teams in the league. The Ravens are a strong bet to go over 10.5 wins with a reasonable payout at -105 odds.