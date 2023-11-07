NFL Injury Analysis: Goedert Could Return Before Season End

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The Eagles tight end will miss an extended period of time after fracturing his forearm in the team's win over the Cowboys. The forearm is made up of two bones, the radius (thumb side) and the ulna (pinkie side). The exact bone Goedert broke remains unreported, but surgery is needed. The procedure is relatively straightforward, with surgical hardware inserted into the bone to stabilize the fracture site. His timeline will not be determined until after surgery, though an IR stint seems likely based on a precedent established by another Pro Bowl tight end who suffered a similar injury. Rob Gronkowski suffered a fractured forearm that required surgery during the 2012 season. Gronk missed five games before returning to action but missed additional time after suffering a secondary fracture to the same forearm. A subsequent break is not the norm, and Goedert should return for the stretch run of the fantasy postseason. The Eagles are on a bye in Week 10, giving Goedert an extra week to recover from the impending surgery.

The Vikings running back suffered an injury that is all too familiar. Akers, who tore his right Achilles tendon in 2021, tore his left Achilles in Sunday's win over the Falcons. He will undergo surgery and begin the rehab process. Akers made headlines in 2021 after he was back in action five and half months after surgery. He attributed his quick return to the internal brace augmentation utilized during the procedure and detailed here in last week's column . He will face an uphill battle to match his previous success, as a recent study showed productivity decreases following bilateral Achilles repairs. The sample size is small and unlikely includes players who received a "speed bridge," but expecting him to be the same explosive running back is unwise.

The Bengals could be without their top receiver when they take on the Texans in Week 10. Chase suffered a back injury during Cincinnati's win over Buffalo that reportedly worsened as the game progressed. It sounds like he has some sort of soft tissue injury, like a contusion or a strain. These types of injuries can be difficult to manage, as they can elicit spasms in the area, creating a vicious cycle of pain that is hard to halt. The most recent update provided confirmed he was dealing with soreness in the back, though an exact diagnosis remains unprovided. Consider him day-to-day for now and closely monitor his availability throughout this week's practices.

Turf Burns

Jalen Hurts: The bye week comes at the perfect time for the Eagles quarterback as he appears to have aggravated his left knee injury. The specifics regarding the problem remain limited. Fortunately, the injury doesn't appear to be hurting Hurts' productivity even though he was seen limping at various points during the game. Look for Hurts to rest and receive treatment throughout Week 10 and return closer to full strength in Week 11 against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII rematch.

Daniel Jones: In his first game back from a disc issue in his neck, Jones suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. Surgery is required, and the timing of the injury means the recovery is likely to carry over into next season. With Tyrod Taylor on the IR with a rib injury, it remains unclear who will start at quarterback for the Giants. Tommy DeVito replaced Jones on Sunday and should have the edge over Matt Barkley.

Deebo Samuel: The 49ers welcomed back Samuel to the practice field Monday. The wide receiver has missed two consecutive games with a fractured shoulder but has declared himself "ready to go." He remains a high-risk, high-reward fantasy weapon who will continue with an elevated injury risk.

Zay Jones: Not every injured player who had a bye week is bouncing back, as the Jaguars appear to be considering the IR for their ailing receiver. Jones has been limited throughout the season by an undisclosed knee injury that doesn't seem to be improving. The injury initially occurred in Week 2 and has kept him out of five of Jacksonville's last six games. While Jones has been deemed "day-to-day," this seems like a best-case scenario and one that is trending the opposite direction. Hopefully some clarity will be provided in the week ahead, but those invested here should have other options readily available.

Drake London: Head coach Arthur Smith is hoping London will be ready to return in Week 10 after sitting out the Falcon's loss to the Vikings with a groin strain. Like hamstring strains and other lower extremity strains, groin injuries can be nagging problems that are slow to heal and easily aggravated. Even if London manages to suit up against the Cardinals, scale back your expectations and understand using him in your lineup is a calculated gamble.

Graham Gano: Kickers are rarely talked about in this space, but Gano has hit the IR after it was decided he would need surgery on his left knee. New York is likely to take a conservative approach with his care, meaning there is no guarantee he returns when eligible. Gano should be sent to the waiver wire in all formats.

K.J. Osborn and Jaren Hall: Both Vikings players sustained concussions in Week 9 and have been placed in the league's mandated concussion program. Neither will be cleared to return until they have completed each step of the protocol. Osborn will slot into his usual spot if he can clear it in time for Week 10, though Hall will assume a backup role. Minnesota is slated to start the newly acquired Joshua Dobbs at quarterback after his impressive performance filling in for the injured Hall.

Joshua Palmer: Palmer has been placed on the IR with a knee injury after aggravating the problem in Week 8. The Chargers will now proceed without Mike Williams or Palmer, creating an opportunity for rookie Quentin Johnston. Unfortunately, Johnston was held in check on Monday night finishing with two receptions for 14 yards.