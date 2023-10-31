NFL Injury Analysis: Tough Week 8 for QBs

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Achilles tears are devastating injuries with lengthy recoveries, even if Rodgers is determined to push those boundaries as we speak. Rodgers has reportedly targeted a late season return if the Jets remain in the postseason picture. He continues to insist he is ahead of schedule after undergoing an Achilles repair augmented by an internal brace. The "speed bridge" is designed to fortify the repair, allowing rehab to begin earlier than usual. Rodgers' recovery could provide a sort of template for Cousins, especially since he is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Vikings quarterback is done for the season after he tore his Achilles in Sunday's win over the Packers. He injury occurred without contact after Cousins planted his right foot to move out of the pocket. As discussed , following Aaron Rodgers ' injury in Week 1, the Minnesota medical staff likely knew the Achilles was torn thanks to a special test known as the Thompson test. An MRI performed on the area confirmed their suspicions and Cousins will undergo surgery soon.

NFL quarterbacks league wide got more tricks than treats in Week 8 with multiple signal callers leaving the field early due to injury. Let's take a look at these and other injuries that could make for a scary several days in league waiver wires.

Kirk Cousins

However, even if Cousins undergoes the same type of surgery Rodgers utilized, there is one notable difference. Rodgers' injury involves his lead leg (left Achilles). Cousins tore his right Achilles, meaning the injury involved his back leg. This is important in throwing as velocity is generated by pushing off the back leg. As a result, extra time will need to be allotted to build up the calf muscle following surgery and ensure the tendon is able to withstand the added stress.

Given the timing of his injury, it's possible for Cousins to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season. However, it remains unclear where that will be and what team will be willing to invest heavily in a quarterback coming off an injury of this magnitude.

In Minnesota, rookie Jaren Hall will take over as the Vikings starting quarterback. He will need to play well if he wants to retain the job with reserve Nick Mullens nearing a return from a back injury. Mullens will be eligible to return from the IR prior to Week 10. The injury also has a trickle-down effect on players like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Jefferson may slow play his rehab for a hamstring strain if the Vikings are unable to make up any ground in the standings and slip out of the playoff race.

Matthew Stafford

The Rams starting quarterback was bothered by a bad thumb for the majority of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. He appeared to hit the helmet of opposing players multiple times throughout the contest and may have jammed it again diving for a reception during a trick play. Fortunately, X-rays taken after the game came back negative and the team is calling this injury a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of his thumb. The UCL is one of the primary stabilizers of the thumb and sits near the webbing of the thumb and pointer finger. The sprain doesn't appear to be a complete tear and surgery seems unlikely. However, it is important to remember he did go under the knife in the summer of 2021 to repair a torn ligament in this same thumb. The injury had originally occurred during the previous season. Head coach Sean McVay conveyed the previous injury checked out fine and that he considers Stafford day-to-day. However, it wouldn't be shocking if Los Angeles opts to sit their quarterback for Week 9 with a bye in Week 10 looming. Brett Rypien would start against Green Bay should Stafford sit.

Turf Burns

Kendrick Bourne: The Patriots lost their top receiver for the year after it was determined Bourne suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. Teammate DeVante Parker suffered a concussion in the same contest, leaving the New England wide out corps thin. Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jalen Reagor will likely be the top targets for Mac Jones in Week 9 against Washington.

Kenny Pickett: The Steelers could be without their starting quarterback after Pickett suffered a rib injury against the Jaguars. Specifics surrounding the injury remain limited though we have already seen multiple examples this season of a player missing time with a rib injury, including fantasy friendly names like David Montgomery, DK Metcalf, and Tee Higgins. To complicate the issue Pickett is facing a truncated recovery window with Pittsburgh playing in the Thursday night game. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett is likely a game-time decision, making him a precarious fantasy play.

Desmond Ridder: The Falcons quarterback did not return to Sunday's game after successfully passing the sideline concussion testing. Although he received clearance to return to action, it appears the Falcons opted to manage Ridder conservatively. The reiterated this after the game saying his benching was not performance related. However, it remains uncertain if Ridder will continue as the starter following the success of Taylor Heinicke. The team is expected to announce their decision by Wednesday with health apparently a non-factor. The Falcons appear to have caught a small break with receiver Drake London as the groin injury he sustained in the same game does not appear to be as bad as initially feared. London could still miss time and his status for Week 9 likely depends on his availability throughout the week ahead.

Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor: The Giants quarterbacks have been decimated by injury with Jones missing three consecutive games due to a neck injury and Taylor forced out of Sunday's game with a rib injury that required a trip to the hospital. Fortunately, the Giants received good news as Jones was cleared for contact Monday and is in line to return in Week 9. Jones, who suffered a cervical disc injury in 2021, is dealing with another disc injury that has diminished the strength in his non-throwing arm. It sounds like the disc is bulging and impinging nerves in the area. Ensuring the area is healed and ready to potentially absorb another hit is critical for Jones' long-term health. While his throwing arm is reportedly fine, Jones is a risky play until he can prove he's physically able to produce at a high level. Taylor was released from the hospital following examination of his injured ribs though his availability for Week 9 remains in flux. Like Jones, history factors into Taylor's status as he previously missed time with a rib injury and a collapsed lung.

Darren Waller: Whoever starts at quarterback for the Giants is unlikely to have Waller available as a target. Waller entered the game nursing a hamstring strain and left with another injury to the same muscle group. His latest issue is reported at the distal end of the involved muscle near his knee. Given his lengthy history of hamstring problems, a multiweek absence should be expected.