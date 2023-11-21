NFL Injury Analysis: Key Seahawks Injuries

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Given Cooper Kupp 's history of ankle injuries, it was good news out of Los Angeles, as his latest ankle ailment is considered a low-grade lateral ankle sprain. A lateral ankle sprain involves the talocrural joint, not the distal tibiofibular joint that is injured in a high ankle

Walker's injury appears more significant, with coach Pete Carroll referring to the oblique strain as "legit." The two oblique muscle groups sit on both sides of the midsection and are active with trunk movement and breathing. These movements become very painful following a strain, limiting performance of the injured athlete. It sounds like the team is prepping to play without Walker, and those invested here may want to check the availability of Zach Charbonnet .

Two key Seahawks were listed as nonparticipants on Monday as both Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker suffered muscle-related injuries Sunday. Smith suffered a contusion to his triceps, specifically the distal tendon of the muscle. The triceps brachii runs along the posterior of the upper arm, originating on the shoulder blade and humerus before anchoring to the elbow. This positioning allows the three-headed muscle to extend (straighten) the elbow joint. While Smith isn't expected to miss any time, a bruise near the elbow could be functionally limiting, especially while throwing. Despite the expected availability, an ailing Smith becomes a precarious play in Week 12 with a tough San Francisco defense on tap with a shortened week of practice.

Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker

Two key Seahawks were listed as nonparticipants on Monday as both Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker suffered muscle-related injuries Sunday. Smith suffered a contusion to his triceps, specifically the distal tendon of the muscle. The triceps brachii runs along the posterior of the upper arm, originating on the shoulder blade and humerus before anchoring to the elbow. This positioning allows the three-headed muscle to extend (straighten) the elbow joint. While Smith isn't expected to miss any time, a bruise near the elbow could be functionally limiting, especially while throwing. Despite the expected availability, an ailing Smith becomes a precarious play in Week 12 with a tough San Francisco defense on tap with a shortened week of practice.

Walker's injury appears more significant, with coach Pete Carroll referring to the oblique strain as "legit." The two oblique muscle groups sit on both sides of the midsection and are active with trunk movement and breathing. These movements become very painful following a strain, limiting performance of the injured athlete. It sounds like the team is prepping to play without Walker, and those invested here may want to check the availability of Zach Charbonnet.

Los Angeles Rams Wide Receivers

Given Cooper Kupp's history of ankle injuries, it was good news out of Los Angeles, as his latest ankle ailment is considered a low-grade lateral ankle sprain. A lateral ankle sprain involves the talocrural joint, not the distal tibiofibular joint that is injured in a high ankle sprain. This is a key difference considering Kupp underwent surgery to address a high ankle sprain following a Week 10 injury last season. Coach Sean McVay said there is a chance Kupp plays in Week 12, but this is likely a game-time decision.

A possible absence from Kupp would only get worse if teammate Puka Nacua is also hampered. Nacua has been dealing with injuries to his knee and oblique, and is now nursing an undisclosed shoulder injury. The injury occurred in their win over Seattle, and the rookie is considered day-to-day. He's proven he can play through injuries, but the cumulative toll of these issues could begin to impact his performance. Scale back your expectations, especially if he is limited throughout the week.

The Green Bay Packers Backfield

Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson all suffered injuries Sunday, leaving the Packers backfield suddenly depleted. Jones suffered a knee injury that was initially feared to be season-ending after he was carted to the locker room. Fortunately, reports have surfaced that Jones avoided a serious injury, though exact details on the nature of the injury remain unclear. He was listed as a nonparticipant Monday, and it seems unlikely he plays on Thursday.

Wilson is also doubtful to play after suffering a shoulder injury. Like Jones, he was listed as a nonparticipant for Monday's practice. The team is clearly leery of his health, as they signed Patrick Taylor to the active roster and added James Robinson to the practice squad on Monday.

While his teammates were nonparticipants, Dillon was a limited participant due to a groin injury, giving him the inside track to be Green Bay's feature back. The designation appears to be by design, with the team likely needing to lean heavily on the fourth-year veteran. Look for the Packers to carefully manage his workload in practice so he's as close to 100 percent for Thursday's game against the Lions.

Turf Burns

De'Von Achane: The return of the explosive rookie was short-lived as he appears to have aggravated the knee injury that forced him to the injured reserve. Achane took part in one drive for the Dolphins but was injured on his lone carry. Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that the running back will not require surgery and is considered day-to-day. The injury is believed to be a sprain of his medial collateral ligament (MCL), a stabilizing ligament located on the inside portion of the knee. The MCL is capable of healing without surgical intervention, though special care may be needed if there is an accompanying injury to the medial meniscus. Fibers of the MCL are intertwined with the cartilage disc, and both structures are vulnerable to injury when stress is applied to the knee. The Dolphins are facing a shortened week of preparation since they play the Jets on Friday, further complicating the situation. As a result, Achane is a risky play in Week 12.

Mark Andrews: The Ravens will be without their Pro Bowl tight end for the foreseeable future after he suffered a significant ankle injury on Thursday night. Andrews sustained a fibula fracture and ligament damage in his left ankle that could keep him out for the season. The fibula sits on the outside aspect of the lower leg and, along with the talus, form the aforementioned lateral part of the talocrural joint. The bone will need time to heal, but the associated ligamentous injury could be the bigger issue. While Baltimore says he has "an outside chance" of returning before the conclusion of the year, the injury likely ends his fantasy season in most formats. Isaiah Lively becomes Baltimore's top tight end.

Justin Jefferson: Last week I warned that Jefferson could be in street clothes for the next week or two despite coming off the IR. The Vikings are clearly managing his return from a hamstring strain with extreme caution to minimize the possibility of an aggravation or reinjury. He is considered questionable for Week 12 against the Bears on Monday night. With a Week 13 bye on the horizon, the team could decide to keep him out yet again, giving him a full eight weeks of rest and recovery. I would once again advise to monitor Jefferson's level of participation in practice this week but have a reliable alternative ready to roll, as another week off seems plausible.

CeeDee Lamb: The Dallas wideout has been on a tear, averaging 10 receptions and 134.5 receiving yards since the team's Week 7 bye. He was relatively quiet in Week 11 but still scored his fifth touchdown over that same stretch. Given his red-hot play, it was a bit alarming to see him pop up on the Cowboys' injury report on Monday. Lamb was listed as a limited participant Moday with an ankle injury, though coach Mike McCarthy downplayed the issue. It is likely a precautionary move with the team facing a quick turnaround before its Thanksgiving matchup with the Commanders. Look for Lamb to be ready to roll by Thursday.