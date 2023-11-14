NFL Injury Analysis: Carr Has Concussion; Will Recuperate During Bye

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The Bengals wide receiver missed Week 10 with a hamstring strain and is uncertain for Week 11. Hamstring injuries have been discussed throughout the season with other elite receivers, including Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp succumbing to the injury. As previously detailed with Kupp , a 2021 study determined the receiver position and a prior injury are major risk factors for a subsequent hamstring strain. The same research concluded

The New Orleans quarterback was one of the bigger names who did succumb to injury in Week 10, leaving the team's loss to the Vikings with a shoulder injury and a concussion. The shoulder injury is reportedly, minor and head coach Dennis Allen called it "fine" on Monday. However, Carr has been placed in the concussion protocol and will spend his off-week recuperating. The extra time should allow Carr to be ready in time for Week 12, but it is important to remember recovery from a concussion can be highly variable from person to person. Additionally, Carr does have a history of concussions, having suffered the head injury in 2014. The effects of multiple concussions are cumulative, regularly resulting in more significant and longer-lasting symptoms. Jameis Winston would be the Saints starting quarterback if Carr misses any time.

Week 10 was filled with exciting finishes and, more importantly, minimal new injuries. Furthermore, four fantasy friendly teams, the Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins and Eagles, enjoyed a much-needed bye and will now look to return refreshed and ready to roll.

Derek Carr

Tee Higgins

Justin Jefferson

The Vikings wideout is inching closer to a return. He was eligible to return for Week 10, but the team opted to extend his recovery by another week. He has now missed five games with a hamstring strain. Fortunately, the Vikings have managed to win all five of the games Jefferson has missed, despite also losing quarterback Kirk Cousins to an Achilles tear. The team's success prevents any talk of a midseason shut down for Jefferson, as Minnesota currently ranks as the final NFC Wild Card team. Jefferson will need to build quick chemistry with new quarterback Joshua Dobbs but should remain a fantasy weapon when he returns to action. A Week 11 return has not yet been ruled out, though a Week 12 return followed by a bye week may be worth considering. Holding him out through that Week 13 bye also seems like a possibility. Monitor his level of participation in this week's practices to get a better idea of if and when he will be back in uniform.

Alexander Mattison and K.J. Osborn

Both Minnesota players are being treated for concussions. Osborn was injured in Week 9 and managed to complete the league's mandated concussion protocol prior to Week 10. However, the team played it safe and held him out of the win over New Orleans. He will now have a week to prepare without the limitations placed on him by the protocol and, barring a setback, should be available against the Broncos. Mattison seems unlikely to play given his injury occurred Sunday and the team's conservative management of Osborn. Ty Chandler appears to be atop the depth chart after his performance Sunday in which he finished with 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Turf Burns (Bye Week Brigade)

The Dolphins appear to be the biggest beneficiary of the Week 10 bye, as two key components of their offense appear healthy and ready to contribute. It starts in the backfield as rookie De'Von Achane returned to the practice field on Monday. The team opened the running back's three-week practice window after he spent the last four weeks on the IR with an undisclosed knee injury. Reports from practice are encouraging as Achane was reportedly moving well. The team has not confirmed he will be active for Week 11, but all signs are pointing in the right direction, especially with Raheem Mostert surprisingly absent from Monday's prep day. Achane has appeared in four games with Miami, averaging 23.7 fantasy points per contest.

Teammate Jaylen Waddle also appears to be reenergized as he too was seen moving well during practice. Waddle has endured a myriad of ailments including injuries to his knee, back and oblique. He also sustained a concussion. Fortunately, Waddle said he "feels fresher" and ready to contribute during the second half of the season.

The Rams will also receive a boost coming off the bye as Matthew Stafford is expected to return against the Seahawks. Stafford missed Week 9 after spraining the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right thumb. While the Rams are happy to have him back, those invested here should scale back their expectations. Stafford suffered a similar injury in 2020 and struggled in his first game following the injury. Originally injured in Week 10, Stafford suited up for the Lions in Week 11 and finished with 9.4 fantasy points, his second lowest fantasy total for the season. His only game that was worse was one where another injury prevented him from finishing the contest. As a result, Stafford is a bit of a gamble this week or until he can prove his injured thumb will not impact his performance.

Jalen Hurts is the final player to take advantage of extended time off. The Philadelphia quarterback spent his bye week resting his ailing knee. He will now have the benefit of a full week of practice and an extra day to prepare with the Eagles facing the Chiefs on Monday night. Hurts has remained one of the top fantasy quarterbacks despite the lingering issue, and he remains a must start in all formats.