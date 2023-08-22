NFL Injury Analysis: Kupp Back at Practice

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The Rams receiver is expected back to practice this week after missing time with a hamstring strain. Kupp has not participated in practice since sustaining the injury on August 1. The veteran wideout should be ready for Week 1, but the next few weeks will be vital to ensuring his availability. Kupp now has two major risk factors for a potential recurrence working against him: his position and a prior injury. A study published in 2021 examined both recurrence rates of hamstring strains and intrinsic risk factors. The research indicated that playing receiver and recent injury contributed to secondary hamstring strains. Furthermore, the first two weeks following a return to play were also determined to be a high-risk point for recurrence. With the start of the regular season just under three weeks away, Kupp's Week 1 status could depend on how he does between now and then. I wouldn't drastically alter his draft day value at this point, and would be more confident in investing here the longer he is able to continue practicing. Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek would move up the depth chart should Kupp miss time.

Cooper Kupp

T.J. Hockenson

The Vikings tight end remains limited due to an ear infection that is impacting his equilibrium. Ear infections can disrupt the vestibular system, a sensory system located in the inner ear. The vestibular system is responsible for providing an individual his or her sense of balance while both standing and moving. Furthermore, the vestibular system relays information to the central nervous system, specifically the brain, so that it can be processed, and voluntary and involuntary motions can be performed. Ear infections are treated based on the root of the problem. Viral ear infections are usually allowed to run their course, while antibiotics may be needed to treat bacterial ear infections. Time remains an integral part of most treatment plans, as symptoms often linger. Hockenson is reportedly improving and should be considered day-to-day.

Isiah Pacheco

The Chiefs running back has been cleared for contact and returned to practice. Pacheco underwent two surgeries in the offseason to address multiple upper extremity injures. The procedure to repair a broken hand is a non-issue at this point, but concerns will linger about his shoulder surgery.

Pacheco had surgery to address a torn labrum in his shoulder. The glenoid labrum is a cartilaginous rim that widens the glenoid cavity of the scapula (shoulder blade) and provides stability to the ball-and-socket joint of the shoulder. Once the labrum is torn, usually following a partial or full dislocation, the integrity of the shoulder is compromised. Surgery to mend the labrum can reduce the risk of recurrence though the recovery is often lengthy, requiring a five-to-six-month absence.

Pacheco appears to have progressed smoothly through the rehab protocol, evident by his recent return. The team has even discussed the possibility of him appearing in Kansas City's final preseason game. The Chiefs' belief in Pacheco's long-term availability is further strengthened by their lack of activity regarding the backfield in the offseason. The team brought back Jerick McKinnon and declined Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year option, suggesting it's happy with its stable of running backs and its pre-established pecking order. Look for Pacheco to remain the lead back and a fantasy friendly option, especially in PPR formats.

Turf Burns

De'Von Achane: The rookie running back suffered a shoulder injury over the weekend. After further testing was performed, the Dolphins ruled out a "severe" injury, though specifics surrounding the injury remain limited. As I briefly mentioned with Pacheco, shoulder injuries occur in a variety of ways and can involve multiple types of soft tissue. Furthermore, the shoulder complex is made up of several different joints. Without some clarity on the joint or structures involved, it is difficult to make an educated guess on a possible return to play date. The team is listing him as week-to-week for now, limiting any possible fantasy value in most formats.

Joe Burrow: No news is good news at this point for the Bengals quarterback. Burrow has been limited most of training camp and preseason by a calf strain. The team is happy with his progression and, if he continues to avoid a setback or aggravation, Burrow remains on track for the start of the regular season. I'm betting a more concrete update is made available in the week leading into Cincinnati's Week 1 matchup with Cleveland.

Treylon Burks: The second-year receiver is hoping to build on the flashes he displayed in an injury-riddled rookie campaign. However, those plans have been derailed by another injury, as he suffered a sprained lateral collateral ligament (LCL). The LCL is located on the outside aspect of the knee. Injuries here occur less frequently than to the ACL or MCL and often occur in conjunction with some other ailment. While a low-grade LCL sprain is capable of healing without surgical intervention, the healing process is often delayed, as the LCL doesn't have as good of a blood supply as the MCL. An LCL sprain is usually a multi-week injury, and Burks' Week 1 status is up in the air. DeAndre Hopkins remains the top receiver in Tennessee, though everything after that is unclear. Like Burks, Kyle Philips is now nursing a knee sprain, though his injury involves the MCL. Look for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore to receive extra opportunities for the remainder of the preseason.

Damien Harris: The Bills opted to hold Harris out of practice last week after he reported knee soreness. The running back also did not appear in Buffalo's preseason loss to Pittsburgh. The team has downplayed the severity of the issue. Harris does not have lengthy history of knee issues since being drafted in 2019, but he did suffer a minor knee sprain while at Alabama. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like this is a significant injury, and Harris should be an active participant in this week's practice sessions.

George Kittle: The 49ers welcomed back Kittle to the practice field Monday after the tight end missed time with a low-grade adductor (groin) strain. He seems unlikely to play in San Francisco's final preseason outing and will follow a plan like the one discussed with Kupp that focuses on being ready for the start of the regular season.