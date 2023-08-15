NFL Injury Report: Dobbins Returning to the Field

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

I'd feel better about his long-term value if we could see him in some sort of game-like setting but it doesn't sound like he is a guarantee to log preseason reps. I have him penciled in as a strong RB2 with upside and a slightly elevated level of injury risk.

Despite the Ravens being oddly cryptic with injury information surrounding the running back, Dobbins has returned to the practice field. Baltimore activated Dobbins off the PUP list Monday after he successfully completed a conditioning test. The team never publicly revealed the exact reason for the designation, simply calling it a knee issue. Dobbins has missed 26 games over the last two seasons after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), lateral collateral ligament (LCL), meniscus and hamstring in his left knee. He underwent a subsequent debridement to remove scar tissue in the joint that was limiting his range of motion. Debridement procedures can be minimally evasive and extremely helpful. Think of it like removing a pebble from your shoe. With the root of the problem removed, you can return to normal function. Furthermore, Robbins' productivity when he did play was impressive, as he averaged 5.7 yards per carry with his average fantasy points per game remaining in line with his impressive rookie campaign.

J.K. Dobbins

Dalvin Cook

The veteran running back finally found a new home after signing with the Jets on Monday. Cook carries a lengthy injury list that includes a torn ACL in 2017 and multiple bilateral shoulder problems. Cook has torn the glenoid labrum, the cartilaginous rim that helps stabilize the ball-and-socket joint, in both of his shoulders. They have been surgically repaired, including three surgeries on the left shoulder. The knee should not be a major risk factor, but concerns about the shoulders will linger. The Jets will likely slowly work him into the backfield and closely monitor his workload to reduce the risk of a soft tissue injury, though he should provide New York with much-needed depth. Cook's presence will also allow the Jets to better handle the final phases of Breece Hall's recovery from a torn ACL. Unfortunately, that creates a bit of a headache for fantasy managers as a running back by committee approach would lower the ceiling for both players.

Turf Burns

Davante Adams: The Raiders wideout limped off the field during a joint practice with the 49ers. The specifics of the injury were not revealed, though it appears to be a minor issue. A lower leg contusion seems like the most plausible injury, and Adams should not be sidelined long. Consider him day-to-day for now.

Chase Claypool: The Bears receiver is currently nursing a mild hamstring strain that prevented him from playing in Chicago's preseason game over the weekend. The team does not appear overly concerned, though he remains without a firm timeline. He will likely need to return to the practice field before the team allows him to play in a preseason game. Since prior injury is a risk factor for future strains, it is worth mentioning that he did miss a game during the 2021 with a hamstring strain. The injury could open the door for Equanimeous St. Brown to move up the Chicago depth chart, and slot in behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney.

Zach Ertz: The Cardinals are expected to activate Ertz off the PUP list later this week. Ertz is working his way back from a torn ACL and medial collateral ligament (MCL) sustained last season in Week 10. While the move is a step in right direction, Ertz's age and injury history suggest he is unlikely to return to top form soon, and his best days may be behind him. Rookie Trey McBride is likely the safer fantasy option in Arizona.

George Kittle: The 49ers tight end becomes the first noteworthy player to suffer what the team is calling an adductor strain. As a result, Kittle provides me the first opportunity to remind readers that the adductor muscle group is the clinical name for the groin. The muscles of the groin perform a motion known as adduction where the leg is pulled toward the midline of the body. The terms are interchangeable and should not be considered different injuries. Kittle remains week-to-week with his strain. The length of his absence raises a bit of a red flag and suggests a more moderate strain.

Cooper Kupp: I briefly discussed Kupp last week, and little has changed regarding his status. He continues to miss time with a hamstring strain, though the team remains optimistic he will return in time for Week 1 on September 10. Don't panic yet, but consider all your options at wideout before investing heavily here.

Miles Sanders: A change in scenery hasn't cured Sanders' proclivity for lower extremity injuries. After missing time with the Eagles for an assortment of reasons including ankle and knee injuries, Sanders signed with the Panthers in the offseason. Now the running back is currently sidelined with a strained groin sustained in practice. He has already missed one preseason contest and appears unlikely to suit up in Carolina's next exhibition. It doesn't appear this will carry over into Week 1, but this is a good reminder that the promise of bigger role doesn't mean a lot if you are unavailable to play. Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear will man the Panthers backfield with Sanders out.

Jaylen Waddle: A nondescript midsection injury has limited the Miami receiver in recent practices. A midsection injury could be a myriad of things, ranging from a rib injury to a muscle strain. Fortunately, the team has downplayed the significance of the injury and said they are happy with his progression through the team's rehab protocol. The Dolphins are likely treating the issue conservatively, and the problem shouldn't drastically impact Waddle's ADP.

Elijah Moore: Like Waddle, the Browns wide receiver is nursing a midsection injury, though the team did clarify the injury involves his ribs. X-rays on the area were deemed negative, and Cleveland currently is listing him as day-to-day. He did not participate in the Browns joint practice with the Eagles on Monday. Moore should have enough time to adequately heal prior to Week 1, though the team may limit his contact reps in practice for the foreseeable future.