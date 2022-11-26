NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 12

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

While there are extra games on Thursday for Week 12, no teams will be on a bye, leaving us with plenty of options for the Sunday slate on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

Starting things off will be a 2/3 goal for 1.5X the prize. The options are Davante Adams 20.5 fantasy points, Christian McCaffrey 19.5 fantasy points and Geno Smith 17.5 fantasy points. First, take the over for Adams. He hasn't been immune to bad performances, posting three games with fewer than 40 receiving yards. However, he has six games with at least 100 receiving yards with 10 total touchdowns.

Let's also take the over for Smith. Before the Seahawks had their bye in Week 11, Smith had four consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes. Over his 10 games, he has thrown for at least two scores eight times. This is a great matchup for him against a Raiders team that has allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns in the league. They have also allowed the ninth-most passing yards per game.

Rapid Fire Contest

An interesting option is a 2/3 goal for 1.5X the prize. The battles are Derek Carr vs. Smith passing yards (with Smith receiving a +5.5 passing yards bonus), Josh Jacobs vs. Kenneth Walker III rushing yards (with Walker receiving a +10.5 rushing yards bonus) and Adams vs. DK Metcalf receiving yards (with Metcalf receiving a +29.5 receiving yards bonus).

For the quarterbacks, I'll slightly lean to Smith. As good as Adams has been, the rest of the receivers on the Raiders haven't been great. That has contributed to Carr throwing for 259 yards or fewer in six of his last seven games. The Raiders have had a lot of problems defending the pass. Smith, who has thrown for at least 268 yards in five of his last eight games, could exploit their deficiencies in that area.

For the running backs, give me Jacobs over Walker. Jacobs has at least 109 rushing yards in four of his last seven games, thanks in large part to him receiving at least 20 carries in a game five times. The Seahawks have had trouble slowing down running backs, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the league.

Stat Shootout Contest

Let's round things out with three players to combine for at least 2.5 touchdowns for 1.5X the prize. Let's stick with the Raiders productive duo of Adams and Jacobs. After recording nine rushing touchdowns in 15 games last season, Jacobs already has seven scores through 10 games this season. Adams has posted two receiving touchdowns in three of his last six games. He has failed to reach the end zone in only three games this season.

For the final player of the trio, take Walker. Since assuming the primary running back role for the Seahawks, he has six rushing touchdowns in five games. They love to give him work when they get in close, which was highlighted during their matchup against the Cardinals in Week 9 when he received nine carries inside the red zone. The Raiders defense has been porous this season, allowing 24.2 points per game. Walker should receive ample opportunities to reach the end zone.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.