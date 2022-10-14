NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 6

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

We've reached bye weeks, with four teams off for Week 6. Still, there are plenty of viable options for us to ponder on Monkey Knife Fight.

Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

Let's starts things with a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. We need to pick a side on Dalvin Cook 77.5 rushing yards and Rhamondre Stevenson 75.5 rushing yards. First up is Cook, who turned 18 carries against the Bears last week into 94 yards and two touchdowns. He's received at least 17 carries in a game four times this season and has finished with at least 78 rushing yards three times. Give me the over on his number against the Dolphins.

I also want the over on Stevenson's total. He's set up for plenty of work with Damien Harris (hamstring) set to miss multiple games. When Harris went down last week against the Lions, Stevenson ran 25 times for 161 yards. Awaiting him in Week 6 is a favorable matchup against the Browns, who have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the league.

Rapid Fire Contest

An interesting option is a 2/3 goal for 1.5X the prize. Our options are fantasy points Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Jefferson (with Jefferson receiving a +3.5 fantasy points bonus), fantasy points Tom Brady vs. Saquon Barkley (with Barkley receiving a +1.5 fantasy points bonus) and Aaron Rodgers vs. Nick Chubb (with Rodgers receiving a +0.5 points bonus).

Right off the bat, I want Chubb over Rodgers. Rodgers hasn't thrown for more than 255 yards in a game yet, nor thrown more than two touchdown passes in a game. Meanwhile, Chubb has four games with at least 113 rushing yards and he's already piled up seven rushing touchdowns.

For my second choice, I'll go with Brady over Barkley. Barkley looks healthy and is the best player on the Giants' offense, but with defenses focused on stopping him, he's rushed for 81 yards or fewer in three of four games. Brady faces the Steelers, who have allowed 11 passing touchdowns and the second-most passing yards per game in the league. With a healthy Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at his side, Brady should put up a big stat line.

Stat Shootout Contest

The most fun option is the 2.5-plus total touchdowns goal for 1.5X the prize. I'm attacking the Buccaneers' matchup with the Steelers, and selecting both Evans and Leonard Fournette. Fournette has three touchdowns the last two games, two of which came through the air. Evans is one of Brady's favorite options when they get in close, and he's coming off of back-to-back seasons with at least 13 touchdown receptions.

Finally, let's round out this trio with Chubb. It's impressive that he has seven touchdowns through five games. Given that he's received 19 total carries inside the red zone, his propensity for reaching the end zone is a trend that could continue.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.