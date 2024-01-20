This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks and Best Player Props for the

Divisional Round

Player Anytime Touchdowns

Gus Edwards +125 (FanDuel)

Love this prop the best of any player touchdowns this week and on some sites you'll only get +100 odds. Edwards had one score in his first six games, but went on to score in eight of his last 11 games. He's clearly the goal-line back and the Ravens don't do any version of the "Tush Push" near the goal line. The Texans are only league average against opposing running backs, ranking 14th in the league against the position.

Christian McCaffrey -340 (DraftKings, FanDuel)

I hate laying these type of odds, but the 49ers are at home, have had an extra week to rest and should put up around 30 points. McCaffrey has 21 touchdowns this season and has scored in six out of seven games played at home this season (if you believe in splits). The Packers rank 21st against opposing running backs and just gave up a rushing touchdown to Tony Pollard. This line is as high as -500 on other sites.

Player Props

Travis Kelce Over 61.5 Receiving Yards -110 (DraftKings)

Here is my favorite bet of the week. Guess how many times recently Kelce has gone over this mark? Just once over his last four contests. On paper, the Bills rank ninth in the league in defending opposing tight ends, but that's not taking into account all of the injuries that they've been hit on at linebacker over the recent games. A.J. Klein could see time defending Kelce and that's not a good matchup for my Bills. I wouldn't be surprised if this over hits in the first half and I'd explore alternate receiving yards options for Kelce.

Christian Watson Over 28.5 Receiving Yards -113 (FanDuel)

Watson doesn't have an injury tag on him this week and he's still one of the top receivers for the Packers. The 49ers rank 20th against opposing wide receivers and after his big game last week, I'd think Romeo Doubs is going to get a lot of attention. The 50.5 over/under suggests a lot of offense and obviously the weather isn't going to play a factor in this game.