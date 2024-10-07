NFL Picks and Player Props for Week 5 Monday Night Football Football

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football: NFL Picks and Player Props

Last week was a forgettable week as neither De'Von Achane or Sam LaPorta could find the end zone and now the former deals with a concussion, while LaPorta has his bye, so he can't disappoint us. We return to only one game as opposed to the double-deuce of the last two weeks. Let's see what looks good.

Player Anytime TDs

Chris Olave +220 FanDuel, Rashid Shaheed +280

There's going to be a wide receiver theme tonight and the odds on FanDuel are excellent here. These same props post as low as +165 and +170 for Olave and Shaheed respectively on other sites so this seems like great value here. I'm hoping for a shootout and should that happen, the wide receivers will become a big part of the scoring.

Justin Watson +400, JuJu Smith-Schuster +500 FanDuel

I like taking both here as someone has to emerge as the third target behind Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce. Both players will see an uptick in routes run and snaps with Rashee Rice sidelined for the foreseeable future. Watson has five touchdowns over his last two seasons and JuJu has three seasons of at least seven touchdowns under his belt. The Chiefs are a home favorite in this game and should find the end zone 3-4 times in this contest.

Player Props

Juwan Johnson Over 16.5 Receiving Yards - 115 DraftKings, BetRivers

I always like taking props where one catch can give you the over and the win. The loss of Taysom Hill should mean more routes and targets for Johnson as well as Foster Moreau. Johnson went over this mark in all four of his final games last season and the Chiefs rank dead last against defending opposing tight ends.

Travis Kelce Over 5.5 Receptions -115 BetMGM

I'm guessing the loss of Rashee Rice will get Patrick Mahomes back to throwing to Kelce, who has underwhelmed to start the season. The Saints are below league-average in covering tight ends and Mahomes should therefore target Kelce heavily. If the Saints play a lot of zone defense, look for Kelce to find the soft spots and be an easy target.