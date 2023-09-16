NFL Picks: Best NFL Player Props For Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Best NFL Player Props For Week 2

Week 1 is in the books and now we look to Week 2. Don't be afraid to double-down on things we missed last week that could still happen Sunday/Monday. And what did I miss when we only had one Monday Football game Week 1, but now we have two for Week 2? Let's get to the picks.

PLAYER TOUCHDOWNS

Josh Allen +135 (DraftKings) - For the record I did not take any of the Bills in this spot last week and think the world lines up nicely for them this week. The game suggests a lot of Buffalo scoring, being at home and as the favorite. Allen should also have a chip on his shoulder after Monday night's debacle. The Bills don't want him to run as much, but he's shown in the past few seasons to ignore his coaches' common sense advice.

Najee Harris +165 (FanDuel) - Jaylen Warren is definitely a part of this timeshare and getting carries but I have to think if it's third and goal from the 1, it's Harris who's getting the ball. The game script seems like it should be a run-heavy, grind-it-out type of game, which favors the running backs for both teams. While it isn't a player prop, I like the under 38.5 points for the over/under as well.



Derrick Henry -120 (Caesars) - I find it hard to believe Henry gets held out of the end zone two weeks in a row and it should be easier sledding for him this week against the Chargers. This line is -180 on some sites so this is a great value despite the -120 odds. I'd also sprinkle something on Henry's 2+ touchdown odds at +575.



PLAYER PROPS

Joe Burrow Longest Pass Over 35.5 Yards (DraftKings) - I'd throw out last week's game and believe a lot of Burrow's struggles were due to the weather. This week Burrow gets to be home and the weather should be significantly better. Burrow has too many great weapons at his disposal and doensn't need to count on only one receiver to get this over to hit.

Dalton Schultz Over 33.5 Receiving Yards (FanDuel) - Schultz had a forgetful debut with the Texans, finishing with only two catches for four yards. The good news is he ran routes on over 42 percent of the snaps suggesting much better days on the horizon. Rookie quarterbacks tend to lean heavily on their tight ends, and at age 27 Schultz is still in the prime of his career.

Breece Hall Under 37.5 Rushing Yards (FanDuel) - Hall is firmly in a timeshare with Dalvin Cook and right now he's getting fewer touches between the two of them. Robert Salah has been adamant about limiting Hall's touches and that will continue for the forseeable future. This is a tough matchup for the Jets without Aaron Rodgers, and the game script suggests that they may be behind most of the game and could abandon the run at some point.