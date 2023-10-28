This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Best Player Props For Week 8

Anytime Player Touchdowns

Tony Pollard -145 (Caesars)

This line is -175 and -170 in other places so this is a good line to take. The Cowboys are heavy home favorites (-6) with a higher over/under for the week at 45.5. This suggests Dallas getting 3-4 touchdowns and it makes sense that Pollard punches one in from inside of the five. I'd also look at parlaying Pollard's anytime touchdown odds along with his plus rushing yards, even with a tough home matchup against the Rams.

Aaron Jones +160 (Caesars)

There's a definite hedge here if you want to take an anytime touchdown by AJ Dillon as well (odds are much higher). Jones has been a touchdown machine when healthy scoring seven last season. This is a great home matchup for him as the Vikings have not been good on the road agaisnt opposing running backs.

Player Props

Bijan Robinson Over 82.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (DraftKings)

My favorite prop of the week.

A week removed from weird (think that's the best adjective for it) circumstances, he seems to be over any illness and while the game over/under of 35.5 is suspect, I'll expect the Atlanta offensive line to take over. I'd explore options with yardage and anytime touchdown odds here. Expect a big "Bijan" Sunday.

Joe Burrow Under 245.5 Passing Yards (DraftKings)

Burrow is a great trade target in any fantasy league but I'm going to question his productivity this week. It looks like Brock Purdy will be fine and active this week and the 49ers should be up for this game after dropping two losses the last two weeks on the road. Expect a clock-controlled game by the home 49ers in this one, limiting fantasy numbers for both sides.