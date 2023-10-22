NFL Picks: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, Week 7

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 7

Almost all of the time, I love my role here. I get to talk sports and spew gambling knowledge and stats and try to be right more often than not. Then there's today, where I question what I did in this or a previous life to deserve to have to come up with content on the Raiders visiting the Bears. To be fair, 90% of my disdain is driven by the team in Chicago. Just when I think I might have insight on which direction this team will take, Lucy snatched the ball away and I kick air and land on my back. And now, Justin Fields is hurt. Sometimes the opposing team can make it interesting. Others times, we get this.

Bears vs. Raiders Betting Odds for Week 7

Bears +2.5

Bears ML +122

Total 40.5

To preface everything, in real life, I've sworn off betting on either of these teams and I wouldn't blame you if you have as well and stop reading right... about... now. The rest of you.....well, you're my favorite people, and I'll still try to find logic around the illogical. Let's start with the side and let's let the fact that the Raiders are road favorites sink in a second. Raiders. Road favorites. Jimmy Garoppolo and Fields have already been ruled out, so we very likely have a sweet Brian Hoyer/Aidan O'Connell vs. Tyson Bagent matchup to look forward to. Don't feel bad folks; I had to look up where two of those three went to college just now.

Bears vs. Raiders Betting Picks This Week

If I were forced to pick a side here, I guess Vegas has more talent on the field and has won two in a row, so my lean would be to give the 2.5. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to shower after even slightly recommending Josh McDaniels as a road favorite. (Fun fact: the Raiders are 1-10 ATS as road favorites since 2019). Good God. There is zero chance of me laying juice to bet the Raiders on the moneyline, which leaves only the cold, hard, logical total to choose from. Since I believe this game will be a dumpster fire, it will probably turn out to be a thing of beauty. Nonetheless, the under is the only way to go here. If last week's 19-13 loss to Minnesota taught me anything, it was bad teams look worse at Soldier Field. It seems 19-13 is about right for this one as well.

Bears vs. Raiders Best Bet: UNDER 37.5 @ DraftKings

Bears vs. Raiders Prediction

Dear Commish Goodell: I have an idea for greater fan participation! Let's have a draft via fan vote to decide the rosters. Put all the active players from these teams together in a big pool and fill out the teams from there. They both are used to wearing dark jerseys... why not? Is anyone on this field really that much better than anyone else? No go? Fine. Barring any fun, I really have no idea how the game flow will look anything other than conservative and slow. Davante Adams will be shown in frustration multiple times. He may just stay in Chicago and start walking to Green Bay from there after the game to beg "take backsies." The kickers will be the most visible (and valuable) players on the field. Maybe we will get treated to a touchdown or two along the way, likely by mistake. And we finish somewhere in last week's 19-13 range. Enjoy!