NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook for Week 9

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Week 9 at FanDuel Sportsbook

NFL Week 9 Bets

Arizona Cardinals -1.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks

I don't think Seattle is for real as the divisional leader (5-3) and they're point differential is only +11. Arizona didn't have DeAndre Hopkins the first time they played and one of Seattle's strong spots is wide receiver. The Cardinals have only allowed five touchdowns opposing wide receivers and both D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have been banged up in past weeks. When I played "guess the line" here, I figured this spread would be 3-4 points. I'd look for Arizona to avenge their loss from earlier this season and wouldn't be surprised if this line goes down before the late kickoff.

Los Angeles Chargers -3 at Atlanta Falcons

I typically don't like taking a team that has to travel a long distance and this smells like a trap with both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen out for this game. However, Austin Ekeler and Justin Herbert are both fine and capable of putting up points in this matchup. Despite being in first place, Atlanta has a negative point differential (-5) and three of their four wins have come by four points or less.

Ravens -2.5 at New Orleans Saints

While it likely won't make a difference, I like that this line moved below 3 which is where it started out on the week. The Ravens have won three of four on the road this season and they've been a bit unlucky with all three of their losses coming by four points or less. At this point of his career, Andy Dalton is nothing more than a game manager and Alvin Kamara is only averaging a pedestrian 4.3 yards per carry this season.

Player Prop Bets for Week 9

Gerald Everett OVER 3.5 Catches (-130)

Without the aforementioned Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, there stands a good chance Everett is more heavily involved in the offense Sunday. He has five catches in three of his last four games and this seems like a prop that could be over by halftime. The Falcons are 29th in the league against opposing tight ends and I'd be surprised if Everett doesn't get a minimal of six targets in this one.

Romeo Doubs OVER 47.5 Receiving Yards

The Packers are a mess at wide receiver right now and Doubs happens to be the healthiest out of all of them. He's clearly established a good rapport with Aaron Rodgers (three touchdowns this season) and has at least five targets in six of his eight games this season. The key here is the matchup against the Lions; Detroit is allowing over 196 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers. With Christian Watson likely out and Allen Lazard looking iffy, Doubs should have no problem seeing plenty of targets.

Raheem Mostert OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards

Mostert has gotten at least 64 rushing yards in four of his last five games and receiving at least 14 carries in his last 14 carries in each of his last five contests. Averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season, if Mostert only gets 14 carries that would put him around 63 rushing yards. Knowing the Bears have not been a good run defense this season (4.9 yards per carry to opposing running backs), Mostert should easily hit this over.

Anytime Touchdown Props

Austin Ekeler To Score 2+ (+360)

I'm going to dabble in the multi-touchdown odds this week given Ekeler's matchup with Atlanta. The Falcons are allowing just under one rushing touchdown per game to opposing running backs and Ekeler has multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games. Ekeler has the ability to run or receive the ball to score (five and three respectively this season) and has 19 or more touches in each of his last four games.

Deon Jackson +160

Without Jonathan Taylor this week Jackson should get all the work he can handle and had 39 touches in two games in an expanded without Taylor earlier this season. Jackson should be used as a three-down back and has shown to be a capable receiver this season. While the Patriots have been tough on opposing running backs this, I think it's worth it to gamble on Jackson given the odds with his expanded role.

Devin Duvernay +170

It doesn't look like Mark Andrews will play this week and with Rashod Bateman done for the season, the Ravens have limited receiving options. Duvernay and Isaiah Likely would be the top targets and after Likely's big game last week, he should draw a lot of attention. The Saints are allowing one receiving touchdown per game to opposing wide receivers and it doesn't appear Marshon Lattimore will be returning this week.

