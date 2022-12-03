NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Week 13 at FanDuel Sportsbook

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Player Props and Picks for NFL Week 13 at FanDuel Sportsbook

NFL Week 13 Bets

Detroit Lions -1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

I firmly believe the Jaguars are a good football team and I'm already waiting to bet their over for wins next season. However, I also think the Lions are headed in the right direction and I know they can score points. Despite a 4-7 record the Lions have just a -35 point differential and the Jaguars have been bad away from home with a 1-4 record.

New York Giants +1.5 vs. Washington Commanders

Taylor Heinicke is a nice story but do you realize he's thrown an interception in five of his last six games? Earlier in the season I was waiting for the Giants to come back to earth (they did) but now feel like they might be a bit undervalued. They're playing at home in New Jersey and oddly, both teams - the Giants (7-4) have a -7 point differential and the Commanders (7-5) have a -3 point differential.

San Francisco 49ers -3.5 vs. Miami Dolphins

Ahh, the mentor vs. the student. I really hate the fact that Michael McDaniel is in the same division as my Bills because I think he's a really, really good coach. However, the Dolphins have to travel across the country and play a late game and I feel like the 49ers are a very solid team on both sides of the ball. I'd like this line better at 2.5 (I might take it down to that at worse odds) but think San Francisco still covers this line.

Player Prop Bets for Week 13

Mark Andrews OVER 58.5 Receiving Yards

Andrews has been a bit banged up and has only gone over this mark once in his last four games. The Broncos only rank 13th against opposing tight ends and the Ravens are at least at home. Despite a low over/under (39.5) I think there's an opportunity here for this to be shootout and I'd expect a lot of play-action and throws to Andrews.

Deshaun Watson OVER 237.5 Passing Yards

Revenge game! Seriously though, this seems like good odds given what Jacoby Brissett has done and Watson is more talented. Amari Cooper is an elite wide receiver and Donovan People-Jones has quietly been an ample No.2 option. Watson is going to have every motivation here to succeed and he's a touchdown favorite despite being on the road.

Christian Watson UNDER 46.5 Receiving Yards

He's had two monster games in his last three (110 and 107 receiving yards) but it seems odd that Allen Lazard has a higher total (48.5 receiving yards). The weather could definitely play a factor here and being on the road doesn't help. We don't know that Aaron Rodgers is healthy (he is in fact not) and Watson's last game total was because of Jordan Love. I like the Lazard over for what it's worth as well.

NFL Anytime Touchdown Props

Travis Etienne -170

I usually hate taking odds like this but coming off leaving a game early this line doesn't make a lot of sense. That says to me - in a game with a 51.5 over/under - that both running backs (Jamaal Williams -140) will likely score. Etienne is a capable pass-catching back and has averaged 5.5 yards per carry this season.

Saquon Barkley -140

Another line I don't like but think will hit. If I like the Giants, there's a high correlation that Barkley is a big part of it. Barkley has scored in seven out of 11 games this season so the odds seem worth taking here.

Elijah Moore +270

The President of the Elijah Moore fan club is checking in! Mike White has given Moore fantasy relevance once again and as long as he's under center, it means good things for Moore. The Vikings are a good defense to exploit and I don't mind parlaying his over receiving yardage (when it comes out) with an anytime touchdown.