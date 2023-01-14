NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Wild Card Week at FanDuel Sportsbook

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Playoffs Picks: NFL Player Props and Best Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook for NFL Wild Card Round

Kick off your NFL Playoff betting experience at FanDuel with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bet credits when you wager $5 for your first bet.

NFL Wild Card Bets

Jacksonville Jaguars +114 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

I think it's always a good option to take the home team in the playoffs especially when they're the underdog. I didn't think it worth it to take the 2.5 points the Jaguars are getting so I'm choosing the money line instead. The Chargers lost a big weapon in Mike Williams for this game and the Chargers have to travel across the country to play this game. I think it's notable the Jaguars come into this game on a five-game winning streak and have won the last four at home.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks +385

I'm going against myself here as I picked the 49ers -9 earlier this week in Staff Picks. However, it's tough to beat a team three times in a row and the weather should play a factor. The Seahawks just got back Kenneth Walker and Tyler Lockett came back sooner than thought from his injury. I think Brock Purdy is a bit overrated (he's been mentioned in MVP circles!) and I think these are good odds to take if you don't feel strongly about the 49ers' point spread.

Player Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend

Joshua Palmer OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards

While everyone is focused on the injury to Mike Williams, this game presents a great opportunity for Palmer who is one of the best third wide receivers in the league. Keenan Allen is going to draw a lot of attention from the Jacksonville secondary so Palmer should see soft coverage all game. Justin Herbert has an over/under of 279.5 passing yards while Allen has a an over/under of 81.5 receiving yards. This means there's roughly 200 other passing yards to go around and Palmer should be the top target after Keenan.

Josh Allen OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards

This stat is a bit perplexing at first given that Allen has only gone over this mark once in his last five games. However, that one time was against these Dolphins, in Buffalo, the same place they'll face off Sunday. The Bills are expected to easily win this game so it's unlikely the Dolphins defense shuts down Allen who has an alternative rushing prop of OVER 70 yards (+265) which he had last time (77 yards).

Anytime Touchdown Props

Austin Ekeler -140

After starting the season with three scoreless contests, Ekeler has been a scoring machine with touchdowns in 11 of his last 14 games. Six of those games we multi-scoring affairs and his scoring 2-plus touchdowns comes in at +400. Jacksonville ranks 15th in the league against opposing running backs so this isn't a game to shy away from.

Adam Thielen +220, T.J. Hockenson +230

I like hedging here as one of these players has scored in four of the last five games. There's also the possibility that both of these players score which would just be gravy. The Viking should be able to put up points at home as a three-point favorite in a game with an over/under of 48.5.

Wild Card Specials

Dak Prescott 2+ Touchdown Passes -125

Prescott is a road favorite who doesn't have a tough matchup against the Tampa defense. Prescott has at least two passing touchdowns in eight of his last 10 games and is facing a defense that is only 16th against opposing quarterbacks. Most importantly, Dak has a lot of good receiving options and they're all pretty much 100 percent healthy.

Cincinnati Bengals Team To Score The Most Points +800

This game doesn't have a big over/under but I like these odds considering how good the Bengals' offense is. They easily have a top-3 offense amongst this weekend's team and outside of Buffalo they have the ability to put up as many points as anyone this weekend. I also like the Cowboys who are +850 if you're not in love with the Bengals.

Sports betting is now live in Ohio and Bengals fans located there can get in on the fun at FanDuel for the postseason using the FanDuel Ohio promo code for $200 in bonus bets.