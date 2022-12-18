NFL Picks: Top Player Props to Target for NFL Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Player Props and Best Bets for Week 15

Last article: 1-1-1, -0.46 units

Season: 78-130, -64.80 units

Justin Fields anytime touchdown, +135 (FanDuel)

Fields has scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last six games, while the Eagles allowed a rushing touchdown to Giants QB Daniel Jones last week. Seems like a decent play at +135 odds.

Isiah Pacheco over 68.5 rushing yards, -110 (FanDuel)

Pacheco has logged 13 or more rushing attempts in each of his last five games, while averaging almost five yards per carry. He appears set for a solid effort here, facing the league-worst Texans run defense in a game where the Chiefs figure to build a big lead, which should lead to plenty of Pacheco carries in the second half as the Chiefs work on the clock.

Patrick Mahomes over 14.5 rushing yards, -110 (FanDuel)

Mahomes has covered this rushing total in eight of his 13 games this year, and has recorded a long run of 15+ yards in four of those eight games. Good chance that he can run for at least 15 yards today, perhaps even on a single play.

Tony Pollard over 53.5 rushing yards, -110 (FanDuel)

Pollard has covered this rushing total in six of his last seven games, missing just twice since he began his run of eight straight games with double-digit carries. Good value vs. the Jaguars, who rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to RB's.

Jamaal Williams anytime touchdown, +140 (FanDuel)

Williams has scored a rushing touchdown in eight of his 13 games this year, while the Jets have allowed an average of one rushing TD per game. Good play at +140 (note that DraftKings offers the same bet at much lower -105 odds).

Diontae Johnson over 4.5 receptions, -120 (FanDuel)

Johnson's involvement has crept back up again recently, covering this total in each of his last three games while turning in one of his best games of the season (6 catches for 82 yards) last week. He also may benefit from the return of QB Mitch Trubisky, who was on the field for much of last week's game.