NFL Staff Picks: Week 11 Winners

Again this week, the group could not settle on a unanimous pick. Six teams garnered four votes, with Payne preventing unanimity on three of those. Payne and Del Don also split on their best bets in the Chiefs-Bills matchup.

Del Don was also the only writer to nail his best bet. Majority picks went 8-6, and there was no unanimous pick.

Dalton Del Don won last week, going a season-best 11-3. Kevin Payne had his second sub-.500 week in a row but still leads the overall race at 84-66-2, 15 games ahead of the competition.

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Commanders +3.5 at Eagles Eagles Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Packers -6.5 at Bears Bears Bears Packers Bears Packers Jaguars +13 at Lions Lions Jaguars Lions Jaguars Lions Raiders +8 at Dolphins Raiders Raiders Raiders Dolphins Raiders Rams -4.5 at Patriots Rams Patriots Rams Rams Patriots Browns +1 at Saints Browns Browns Browns Saints Browns Ravens -3 at Steelers Steelers Steelers Ravens Ravens Steelers Vikings -6 at Titans Titans Titans Vikings Titans Titans Colts +4 at Jets Jets Jets Colts Jets Jets Falcons +2.5 at Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Falcons Broncos Seahawks +6.5 at 49ers 49ers Seahawks 49ers Seahawks Seahawks Chiefs +2.5 at Bills Bills Bills Chiefs Bills Chiefs Bengals +1.5 at Chargers Bengals Chargers Bengals Chargers Chargers Texans -7.5 at Cowboys Texans Cowboys Texans Cowboys Cowboys Best Bet Jets Patriots Packers Bills Chiefs Last Week Record 3-11 7-7 8-6 6-8 11-3 2024 Record 68-82-2 63-87-2 69-81-2 84-66-2 64-86-2 2024 Best Bet Record 1-9 5-5 2-7-1 6-4 3-7 2024 Unanimous Pick Record 3-8 2024 Majority Pick Record 73-77-2 2023 Record 133-131-8 125-139-8 129-135-8 140-124-8 127-137-8 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson The Colts going back to Anthony Richardson makes them less likely to cover, even if I think they are making the right long-term decision for the franchise. Second best bet is the Browns — the Saints likely will lose their dead-cat coach bounce luster, plus it's low-key a Jameis Revenge Game. Pianowski How dare the Colts deny us the Joe Flacco revenge game. Whalen I don't love the board this week, but with the Packers-Bears number hanging under a touchdown, we'll put some faith in the Packers to clean up their turnover issues and emerge from the bye ready to exploit a Bears team that hasn't scored a touchdown in consecutive ugly losses to Arizona and New England. Payne I'm sure I'm jinxing my team, but I think the Chiefs are overrated. Only three Sunday afternoon games, boo. Del Don No best bet jumped out this week, so give me Patrick Mahomes plus points.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

