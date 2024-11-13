NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 11 Winners

Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on November 13, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Dalton Del Don won last week, going a season-best 11-3. Kevin Payne had his second sub-.500 week in a row but still leads the overall race at 84-66-2, 15 games ahead of the competition. 

Del Don was also the only writer to nail his best bet. Majority picks went 8-6, and there was no unanimous pick.

Again this week, the group could not settle on a unanimous pick. Six teams garnered four votes, with Payne preventing unanimity on three of those. Payne and Del Don also split on their best bets in the Chiefs-Bills matchup.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Commanders +3.5 at EaglesEaglesCommandersCommandersCommandersCommanders
Packers -6.5 at BearsBearsBearsPackersBearsPackers
Jaguars +13 at LionsLionsJaguarsLionsJaguarsLions
Raiders +8 at DolphinsRaidersRaidersRaidersDolphinsRaiders
Rams -4.5 at PatriotsRamsPatriotsRamsRamsPatriots
Browns +1 at SaintsBrownsBrownsBrownsSaintsBrowns
Ravens -3 at SteelersSteelersSteelersRavensRavensSteelers
Vikings -6 at TitansTitansTitansVikingsTitansTitans
Colts +4 at JetsJetsJetsColtsJetsJets
Falcons +2.5 at BroncosBroncosBroncosBroncosFalconsBroncos
Seahawks +6.5 at 49ers49ersSeahawks49ersSeahawksSeahawks
Chiefs +2.5 at BillsBillsBillsChiefsBillsChiefs
Bengals +1.5 at ChargersBengalsChargersBengalsChargersChargers
Texans -7.5 at CowboysTexansCowboysTexansCowboysCowboys
Best BetJetsPatriotsPackersBills

Odds from BetMGM.

Last Week Record3-117-78-66-811-3
2024 Record68-82-263-87-269-81-284-66-264-86-2
2024 Best Bet Record1-95-52-7-16-43-7
2024 Unanimous Pick Record3-8    
2024 Majority Pick Record73-77-2    
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe Colts going back to Anthony Richardson makes them less likely to cover, even if I think they are making the right long-term decision for the franchise. Second best bet is the Browns — the Saints likely will lose their dead-cat coach bounce luster, plus it's low-key a Jameis Revenge Game.
PianowskiHow dare the Colts deny us the Joe Flacco revenge game. 
WhalenI don't love the board this week, but with the Packers-Bears number hanging under a touchdown, we'll put some faith in the Packers to clean up their turnover issues and emerge from the bye ready to exploit a Bears team that hasn't scored a touchdown in consecutive ugly losses to Arizona and New England.
PayneI'm sure I'm jinxing my team, but I think the Chiefs are overrated. Only three Sunday afternoon games, boo.
Del DonNo best bet jumped out this week, so give me Patrick Mahomes plus points. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
