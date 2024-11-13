NFL Staff Picks: Week 11 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Dalton Del Don won last week, going a season-best 11-3. Kevin Payne had his second sub-.500 week in a row but still leads the overall race at 84-66-2, 15 games ahead of the competition.
Del Don was also the only writer to nail his best bet. Majority picks went 8-6, and there was no unanimous pick.
Again this week, the group could not settle on a unanimous pick. Six teams garnered four votes, with Payne preventing unanimity on three of those. Payne and Del Don also split on their best bets in the Chiefs-Bills matchup.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Commanders +3.5 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Packers -6.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Packers
|Bears
|Packers
|Jaguars +13 at Lions
|Lions
|Jaguars
|Lions
|Jaguars
|Lions
|Raiders +8 at Dolphins
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Dolphins
|Raiders
|Rams -4.5 at Patriots
|Rams
|Patriots
|Rams
|Rams
|Patriots
|Browns +1 at Saints
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Saints
|Browns
|Ravens -3 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Steelers
|Vikings -6 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Vikings
|Titans
|Titans
|Colts +4 at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Colts
|Jets
|Jets
|Falcons +2.5 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Falcons
|Broncos
|Seahawks +6.5 at 49ers
|49ers
|Seahawks
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Chiefs +2.5 at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Chiefs
|Bills
|Chiefs
|Bengals +1.5 at Chargers
|Bengals
|Chargers
|Bengals
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Texans -7.5 at Cowboys
|Texans
|Cowboys
|Texans
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Best Bet
|Jets
|Patriots
|Packers
|Bills
|Last Week Record
|3-11
|7-7
|8-6
|6-8
|11-3
|2024 Record
|68-82-2
|63-87-2
|69-81-2
|84-66-2
|64-86-2
|2024 Best Bet Record
|1-9
|5-5
|2-7-1
|6-4
|3-7
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|3-8
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|73-77-2
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The Colts going back to Anthony Richardson makes them less likely to cover, even if I think they are making the right long-term decision for the franchise. Second best bet is the Browns — the Saints likely will lose their dead-cat coach bounce luster, plus it's low-key a Jameis Revenge Game.
|Pianowski
|How dare the Colts deny us the Joe Flacco revenge game.
|Whalen
|I don't love the board this week, but with the Packers-Bears number hanging under a touchdown, we'll put some faith in the Packers to clean up their turnover issues and emerge from the bye ready to exploit a Bears team that hasn't scored a touchdown in consecutive ugly losses to Arizona and New England.
|Payne
|I'm sure I'm jinxing my team, but I think the Chiefs are overrated. Only three Sunday afternoon games, boo.
|Del Don
|No best bet jumped out this week, so give me Patrick Mahomes plus points.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
