NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
NFL Staff Picks: Week 8 Winners

NFL Staff Picks: Week 8 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on October 23, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Nick Whalen repeated as the top picker last week, going 8-7 as the only writer above .500. Kevin Payne still leads the season standings at 61-44-2. Payne and Scott Pianowski also hit their best bets. 

The group missed its unanimous pick. Tough break too — the Packers (-2.5) failed to cover against the Texans by half a point, 24-22.

Majority picks went 8-7. 

This week, there again is just one unanimous pick. The writers like the Browns getting nine points against the visiting Ravens. A season-high nine teams got four votes each.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Vikings -3 at RamsVikingsVikingsVikingsRamsVikings
Ravens -9 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Titans +11 at LionsTitansTitansLionsTitansTitans
Colts +6 at TexansColtsTexansColtsColtsTexans
Packers -4.5 at JaguarsJaguarsPackersPackersJaguarsJaguars
Cardinals +3 at DolphinsCardinalsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphins
Jets -7 at PatriotsPatriotsPatriotsJetsJetsPatriots
Falcons -2.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersFalconsFalconsBuccaneers
Eagles +2.5 at BengalsEaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesBengals
Saints +7.5 at ChargersSaintsSaintsChargersChargersSaints
Bills -3.5 at SeahawksBillsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Bears -1.5 at CommandersCommandersCommandersBearsCommandersCommanders
Panthers +9 at BroncosBroncosBroncosBroncosPanthersBroncos
Chiefs -10 at RaidersRaidersRaidersChiefsRaidersRaiders
Cowboys +4.5 at 49ersCowboys49ersCowboys49ers49ers

Nick Whalen repeated as the top picker last week, going 8-7 as the only writer above .500. Kevin Payne still leads the season standings at 61-44-2. Payne and Scott Pianowski also hit their best bets. 

The group missed its unanimous pick. Tough break too — the Packers (-2.5) failed to cover against the Texans by half a point, 24-22.

Majority picks went 8-7. 

This week, there again is just one unanimous pick. The writers like the Browns getting nine points against the visiting Ravens. A season-high nine teams got four votes each.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Vikings -3 at RamsVikingsVikingsVikingsRamsVikings
Ravens -9 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Titans +11 at LionsTitansTitansLionsTitansTitans
Colts +6 at TexansColtsTexansColtsColtsTexans
Packers -4.5 at JaguarsJaguarsPackersPackersJaguarsJaguars
Cardinals +3 at DolphinsCardinalsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphins
Jets -7 at PatriotsPatriotsPatriotsJetsJetsPatriots
Falcons -2.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersFalconsFalconsBuccaneers
Eagles +2.5 at BengalsEaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesBengals
Saints +7.5 at ChargersSaintsSaintsChargersChargersSaints
Bills -3.5 at SeahawksBillsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Bears -1.5 at CommandersCommandersCommandersBearsCommandersCommanders
Panthers +9 at BroncosBroncosBroncosBroncosPanthersBroncos
Chiefs -10 at RaidersRaidersRaidersChiefsRaidersRaiders
Cowboys +4.5 at 49ersCowboys49ersCowboys49ers49ers
Giants +6.5 at SteelersSteelersGiantsGiantsGiantsGiants
Best BetVikingsGiantsPackersGiantsDolphins
Last Week Record6-97-88-76-94-11
2024 Record46-59-241-64-250-55-261-44-238-67-2
2024 Best Bet Record1-65-22-4-15-21-6
2024 Unanimous Pick Record2-7    
2024 Majority Pick Record50-55-2    
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI almost never take a Thursday night team in any way, shape or form as my best bet, but the Rams are shopping Cooper Kupp, the Vikings proved in their game against the Lions that they're resilient and I just get a good feeling about them this week. My best bet has been horrendous, though, so, sorry Vikings fans. I also wanted to point out yet another extreme rest differential — the Saints played last Thursday, the Chargers played on the road on Monday night. I don't want to take the Saints, I low-key hate Dennis Allen, but I'm taking them anyhow. 
PianowskiI still don't think the Giants are a punching bag, especially on the road, and it's hard to trust the Steelers as a favorite. 
WhalenGreen Bay -4.5 is a borderline-suspicious line, but I'll walk right into the potential trap and take one of the NFL's best offenses against the 32nd-ranked pass defense. Jacksonville has the offensive firepower to put some points on the board, but I like this as a bounceback spot for Green Bay, which was lucky to pull off a sloppy win against Houston last week.
PayneI'd love to know who make the NFL schedule. Only one MNF game this week and no teams on bye. The Chiefs are an enigma for me; I don't ever think they have the game safely in hand yet they're 6-0, which isn't a big surprise.
Del DonMiami was favored by 8.5 points in this game before the season started, Tua is back, and Arizona is traveling on a short week. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Survivor: Week 8 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 8 Strategy & Picks
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 8 Deep Dive
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 8 Deep Dive
Weekly Rankings: Week 8 Value Meter
Weekly Rankings: Week 8 Value Meter
Guillotine League Strategy: Week 8 Waiver Wire Sleepers
Guillotine League Strategy: Week 8 Waiver Wire Sleepers