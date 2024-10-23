NFL Staff Picks: Week 8 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Nick Whalen repeated as the top picker last week, going 8-7 as the only writer above .500. Kevin Payne still leads the season standings at 61-44-2. Payne and Scott Pianowski also hit their best bets.
The group missed its unanimous pick. Tough break too — the Packers (-2.5) failed to cover against the Texans by half a point, 24-22.
Majority picks went 8-7.
This week, there again is just one unanimous pick. The writers like the Browns getting nine points against the visiting Ravens. A season-high nine teams got four votes each.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Vikings -3 at Rams
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Rams
|Vikings
|Ravens -9 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Titans +11 at Lions
|Titans
|Titans
|Lions
|Titans
|Titans
|Colts +6 at Texans
|Colts
|Texans
|Colts
|Colts
|Texans
|Packers -4.5 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Packers
|Packers
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Cardinals +3 at Dolphins
|Cardinals
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Jets -7 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Jets
|Jets
|Patriots
|Falcons -2.5 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Eagles +2.5 at Bengals
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Bengals
|Saints +7.5 at Chargers
|Saints
|Saints
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Saints
|Bills -3.5 at Seahawks
|Bills
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Bears -1.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Bears
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Panthers +9 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Panthers
|Broncos
|Chiefs -10 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Cowboys +4.5 at 49ers
|Cowboys
|49ers
|Cowboys
|49ers
|49ers
Odds from BetMGM.
|Best Bet
|Vikings
|Giants
|Packers
|Giants
|Dolphins
|Last Week Record
|6-9
|7-8
|8-7
|6-9
|4-11
|2024 Record
|46-59-2
|41-64-2
|50-55-2
|61-44-2
|38-67-2
|2024 Best Bet Record
|1-6
|5-2
|2-4-1
|5-2
|1-6
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|2-7
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|50-55-2
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I almost never take a Thursday night team in any way, shape or form as my best bet, but the Rams are shopping Cooper Kupp, the Vikings proved in their game against the Lions that they're resilient and I just get a good feeling about them this week. My best bet has been horrendous, though, so, sorry Vikings fans. I also wanted to point out yet another extreme rest differential — the Saints played last Thursday, the Chargers played on the road on Monday night. I don't want to take the Saints, I low-key hate Dennis Allen, but I'm taking them anyhow.
|Pianowski
|I still don't think the Giants are a punching bag, especially on the road, and it's hard to trust the Steelers as a favorite.
|Whalen
|Green Bay -4.5 is a borderline-suspicious line, but I'll walk right into the potential trap and take one of the NFL's best offenses against the 32nd-ranked pass defense. Jacksonville has the offensive firepower to put some points on the board, but I like this as a bounceback spot for Green Bay, which was lucky to pull off a sloppy win against Houston last week.
|Payne
|I'd love to know who make the NFL schedule. Only one MNF game this week and no teams on bye. The Chiefs are an enigma for me; I don't ever think they have the game safely in hand yet they're 6-0, which isn't a big surprise.
|Del Don
|Miami was favored by 8.5 points in this game before the season started, Tua is back, and Arizona is traveling on a short week.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
