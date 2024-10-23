NFL Staff Picks: Week 8 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

This week, there again is just one unanimous pick. The writers like the Browns getting nine points against the visiting Ravens. A season-high nine teams got four votes each.

The group missed its unanimous pick. Tough break too — the Packers (-2.5) failed to cover against the Texans by half a point, 24-22.

Nick Whalen repeated as the top picker last week, going 8-7 as the only writer above .500. Kevin Payne still leads the season standings at 61-44-2. Payne and Scott Pianowski also hit their best bets.

Majority picks went 8-7.

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Vikings -3 at Rams Vikings Vikings Vikings Rams Vikings Ravens -9 at Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Titans +11 at Lions Titans Titans Lions Titans Titans Colts +6 at Texans Colts Texans Colts Colts Texans Packers -4.5 at Jaguars Jaguars Packers Packers Jaguars Jaguars Cardinals +3 at Dolphins Cardinals Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Jets -7 at Patriots Patriots Patriots Jets Jets Patriots Falcons -2.5 at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Falcons Buccaneers Eagles +2.5 at Bengals Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Bengals Saints +7.5 at Chargers Saints Saints Chargers Chargers Saints Bills -3.5 at Seahawks Bills Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Bears -1.5 at Commanders Commanders Commanders Bears Commanders Commanders Panthers +9 at Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Panthers Broncos Chiefs -10 at Raiders Raiders Raiders Chiefs Raiders Raiders Cowboys +4.5 at 49ers Cowboys 49ers Cowboys 49ers 49ers Giants +6.5 at Steelers Steelers Giants Giants Giants Giants Best Bet Vikings Giants Packers Giants Dolphins Last Week Record 6-9 7-8 8-7 6-9 4-11 2024 Record 46-59-2 41-64-2 50-55-2 61-44-2 38-67-2 2024 Best Bet Record 1-6 5-2 2-4-1 5-2 1-6 2024 Unanimous Pick Record 2-7 2024 Majority Pick Record 50-55-2 2023 Record 133-131-8 125-139-8 129-135-8 140-124-8 127-137-8 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson I almost never take a Thursday night team in any way, shape or form as my best bet, but the Rams are shopping Cooper Kupp, the Vikings proved in their game against the Lions that they're resilient and I just get a good feeling about them this week. My best bet has been horrendous, though, so, sorry Vikings fans. I also wanted to point out yet another extreme rest differential — the Saints played last Thursday, the Chargers played on the road on Monday night. I don't want to take the Saints, I low-key hate Dennis Allen, but I'm taking them anyhow. Pianowski I still don't think the Giants are a punching bag, especially on the road, and it's hard to trust the Steelers as a favorite. Whalen Green Bay -4.5 is a borderline-suspicious line, but I'll walk right into the potential trap and take one of the NFL's best offenses against the 32nd-ranked pass defense. Jacksonville has the offensive firepower to put some points on the board, but I like this as a bounceback spot for Green Bay, which was lucky to pull off a sloppy win against Houston last week. Payne I'd love to know who make the NFL schedule. Only one MNF game this week and no teams on bye. The Chiefs are an enigma for me; I don't ever think they have the game safely in hand yet they're 6-0, which isn't a big surprise. Del Don Miami was favored by 8.5 points in this game before the season started, Tua is back, and Arizona is traveling on a short week.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

