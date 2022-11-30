NFL Staff Picks: Week 13

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski won last week by going 10-5-1, pushing his lead over the field to 17 games at 105-67-8 (60.6 percent).

Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don were the only writers to land their best bet, both banking on the Jets. The group's lone unanimous pick, the Titans, missed, however, and majority picks went 8-7-1.

This week, the group is back on the Titans, one of three unanimous picks. In addition to underdog Tennessee, the writers like home underdogs in the Lions and Giants.

As for best bets, Erickson and Nick Whalen both like the Steelers, the only favorite picked, albeit a slim 1-point favorite at the Falcons.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.