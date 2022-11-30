Fantasy Football
NFL Staff Picks: Week 13

NFL Staff Picks: Week 13

November 30, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski won last week by going 10-5-1, pushing his lead over the field to 17 games at 105-67-8 (60.6 percent). 

Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don were the only writers to land their best bet, both banking on the Jets. The group's lone unanimous pick, the Titans, missed, however, and majority picks went 8-7-1. 

This week, the group is back on the Titans, one of three unanimous picks. In addition to underdog Tennessee, the writers like home underdogs in the Lions and Giants. 

As for best bets, Erickson and Nick Whalen both like the Steelers, the only favorite picked, albeit a slim 1-point favorite at the Falcons.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Bills -4 at PatriotsBillsPatriotsPatriotsBillsPatriots
Steelers -1 at FalconsSteelersFalconsSteelersSteelersFalcons
Broncos +8.5 at RavensBroncosBroncosRavensRavensRavens
Packers -4 at BearsBearsBearsPackersPackersBears
Jaguars -1 at LionsLionsLionsLionsLionsLions
Browns -7 at TexansTexansTexansTexansBrownsTexans
Jets +3 at VikingsJetsJetsVikingsVikingsJets
Commanders -2.5 at GiantsGiantsGiantsGiantsGiantsGiants
Titans +5.5 at EaglesTitansTitansTitansTitansTitans
Seahawks -7.5 at RamsRamsRamsSeahawksSeahawksRams
Dolphins +4 at 49ers49ersDolphinsDolphins49ersDolphins
Chiefs -2.5 at BengalsChiefsBengalsChiefsBengalsChiefs
Chargers -1.5 at RaidersChargersChargersChargersChargersRaiders
Colts +11

Colts +11 at CowboysColtsColtsCowboysCowboysColts
Saints +3.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersSaintsSaintsBuccaneersBuccaneers
Best BetSteelersColtsSteelersLionsTexans
Last Week's Record8-7-110-5-15-10-18-7-17-8-1
2022 Record88-84-8105-67-882-90-885-87-888-84-8
2022 Best Bet Record6-65-6-15-76-5-18-4
2022 Unanimous Pick Record9-5-2    
2022 Majority Pick Record90-82-8    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI don't think the Falcons are going to pressure Kenny Pickett, and that's key to the Steelers' offense now. Second best bet is the Niners. Otherwise, I have a lot of uncomfortable underdogs this week, where the teams have significant issues, but I think it's already priced into the line.
PianowskiIndianapolis is a complicated team with problems, but I don't see the Colts as a punching bag. This is a punching-bag line. 
WhalenThe Falcons are 4-1 straight up in their last five, so I like their chances to move the ball and make this a close game. Nonetheless, the Steelers' defense is the unit I trust most.
PayneStick a fork in the Rams. Some great story lines this week; the return of Deshaun Watson (and returning to Houston) and Mike McDaniel vs. his mentor.
Del DonI'll fade the Browns as TD-road favorites coming off an upset win in overtime and now switching QBs. I also like the Titans this week. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

