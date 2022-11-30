NFL Staff Picks: Week 13

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski won last week by going 10-5-1, pushing his lead over the field to 17 games at 105-67-8 (60.6 percent).
Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don were the only writers to land their best bet, both banking on the Jets. The group's lone unanimous pick, the Titans, missed, however, and majority picks went 8-7-1.
This week, the group is back on the Titans, one of three unanimous picks. In addition to underdog Tennessee, the writers like home underdogs in the Lions and Giants.
As for best bets, Erickson and Nick Whalen both like the Steelers, the only favorite picked, albeit a slim 1-point favorite at the Falcons.
Scott Pianowski won last week by going 10-5-1, pushing his lead over the field to 17 games at 105-67-8 (60.6 percent).
Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don were the only writers to land their best bet, both banking on the Jets. The group's lone unanimous pick, the Titans, missed, however, and majority picks went 8-7-1.
This week, the group is back on the Titans, one of three unanimous picks. In addition to underdog Tennessee, the writers like home underdogs in the Lions and Giants.
As for best bets, Erickson and Nick Whalen both like the Steelers, the only favorite picked, albeit a slim 1-point favorite at the Falcons.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Bills -4 at Patriots
|Bills
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Bills
|Patriots
|Steelers -1 at Falcons
|Steelers
|Falcons
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Falcons
|Broncos +8.5 at Ravens
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Packers -4 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Packers
|Packers
|Bears
|Jaguars -1 at Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Browns -7 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Browns
|Texans
|Jets +3 at Vikings
|Jets
|Jets
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Jets
|Commanders -2.5 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Titans +5.5 at Eagles
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Seahawks -7.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Rams
|Dolphins +4 at 49ers
|49ers
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|49ers
|Dolphins
|Chiefs -2.5 at Bengals
|Chiefs
|Bengals
|Chiefs
|Bengals
|Chiefs
|Chargers -1.5 at Raiders
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Raiders
|Colts +11 at Cowboys
|Colts
|Colts
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Colts
|Saints +3.5 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Saints
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Best Bet
|Steelers
|Colts
|Steelers
|Lions
|Texans
|Last Week's Record
|8-7-1
|10-5-1
|5-10-1
|8-7-1
|7-8-1
|2022 Record
|88-84-8
|105-67-8
|82-90-8
|85-87-8
|88-84-8
|2022 Best Bet Record
|6-6
|5-6-1
|5-7
|6-5-1
|8-4
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|9-5-2
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|90-82-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I don't think the Falcons are going to pressure Kenny Pickett, and that's key to the Steelers' offense now. Second best bet is the Niners. Otherwise, I have a lot of uncomfortable underdogs this week, where the teams have significant issues, but I think it's already priced into the line.
|Pianowski
|Indianapolis is a complicated team with problems, but I don't see the Colts as a punching bag. This is a punching-bag line.
|Whalen
|The Falcons are 4-1 straight up in their last five, so I like their chances to move the ball and make this a close game. Nonetheless, the Steelers' defense is the unit I trust most.
|Payne
|Stick a fork in the Rams. Some great story lines this week; the return of Deshaun Watson (and returning to Houston) and Mike McDaniel vs. his mentor.
|Del Don
|I'll fade the Browns as TD-road favorites coming off an upset win in overtime and now switching QBs. I also like the Titans this week.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
