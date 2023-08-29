NFL Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Joshua Dobbs , Clayton Tune , ARI - One of these two will be under center for the Cardinals' first game, and, accordingly, Survivor participants actually will consider using the Washington Commanders in Week 1. It would be funny if whoever ends up with the starting job is the winner in big GPPs on DFS sites, and it's not out of the question that could happen. Dobbs was just signed and while he's had limited time to work with his receivers, he does know the Drew Petzing offense. While he's not a rushing quarterback per se, he can scramble and gets a Washington defense that isn't elite. This is probably most notable in two-quarterback leagues after Colt McCoy was released. FAAB:

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

This week is typically the most heavy for fantasy drafts. I've highlighted quite a few players the last weeks — remember players like Jordan Love , Nico Collins , Elijah Moore , Zack Moss and Michael Mayer when drafting this week in the later rounds. This week might be a bit lighter than the previous columns, but next week until January we should be quite busy.

QUARTERBACK

HAIL MARY

RUNNING BACK

HAIL MARY

D'Onta Foreman, CHI - Look, the bulk of the workload will be Khalil Herbert's and he will catch passes out of the backfield from Justin Fields. However, Foreman wasn't brought to Chicago to be just a backup and should get 8-12 touches per week. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season for the Panthers and found the end zone five times. Foreman should have more of a fantasy impact than rookie Roschon Johnson and expecting 700-900 scrimmage yards seems reasonable. FAAB: $1-$2

WIDE RECEIVER

SECONDARY TARGETS

Marvin Mims, DEN - Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury and that type of injury tends to linger well into the season. Mims could be the beneficiary of that injury and end up getting more snaps playing opposite Courtland Sutton. Mims looked great in his latest preseason appearance and showed a good pedigree at the Combine with 4.39 40. Coach Sean Payton has had prolific offenses, and there's an opportunity for Mims to capitalize on increased targets while Jeudy is sidelined. FAAB: $2-$4

TIGHT END

SECONDARY TARGETS

Gerald Everett, LAC - It's tough to trust Everett to contribute consistently for fantasy purposes, but he is in one of the better offenses of the league with Justin Herbert throwing to him. Everett scored in the Chargers' final three games of the season and typically has room to work in the middle with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams attracting a lot of attention on the outside. He will definitely be a player to watch on waivers once we get some data on how teams fare against tight ends. FAAB: $2-$4