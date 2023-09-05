NFL Waiver Wire: Week 1 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

Next week should give us plenty of new players to discuss after the first weekend of football.

Instead, we'll focus on new players this week (with a couple notable exceptions). But you should peruse the columns from the last few weeks if waivers are running this week in your league. Those will still help.

Week 1 is always a bit thin because I've spent the last month writing about undervalued players and don't want to just rehash those players — among others, Jordan Love, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jaylen Warren, Raheem Mostert, Nico Collins, Elijah Moore, Marvin Mims, Zay Flowers, Michael Mayer, Luke Musgrave — even though most are still widely available.

RUNNING BACK

SECONDARY TARGETS

Deon Jackson, IND - Jackson is expected to start Week 1 with Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list and Zack Moss still recovering from a broken arm suffered in late July. Taylor is out at least the first four weeks and Moss figures to need at least a few weeks to get back into game shape — and learn coach Shane Steichen's new offense — after only returning to practice Monday. Steichen said he plans "to go with the hot hand," so Jackson has an opportunity to cement at least an early season role. Fifth-round pick Evan Hull could get the passing-down work, but Jackson should get the goal-line carries. FAAB: $2-$4

HAIL MARY

De'Von Achane, MIA - Achane returned to practice Monday, and if he proves healthy should open the season as the Dolphins' backup to Raheem Mostert. Jeff Wilson will miss the first four games of the season, promoting Achane into the backup role, and both Wilson and Mostert have had their share of recent injuries. While Achane is on the smaller side at 5-foot-9, 188,, he is one of the faster running backs in the league (4.32 40) and the Dolphins likely will try to get him the ball in space to utilize that speed. If healthy, it looks like the backup job is his for at least the first four weeks. FAAB: $1-$2

Sean Tucker, TB - Rachaad White is the clear-cut starter and, in my opinion, offers a lot of value in the middle rounds as a good upside pick. Who gets the touches after him in the Tampa Bay backfield isn't quite clear — coaches have indicated it'll be a committee approach. Chase Edmonds appears to be the backup, but Tucker should be on the fantasy radar. An undrafted rookie out of Syracuse, Tucker can handle early down work and catch passes, should the situation arise. If White gets injured, Tucker could be used. FAAB: FCFS

WIDE RECEIVER

SECONDARY TARGETS

Van Jefferson, LAR - Cooper Kupp had two hamstring injuries this summer, leading him to visit a "body specialist," which doesn't sound good with Week 1 upon us. Jefferson would become the No.1 receiver without Kupp, and it could be a prolonged absence for him if this hamstring issue lingers. Entering his fourth season as a Ram, Jefferson easily has the best rapport with QB Matthew Stafford among the team's thin wideout corps minus Kupp. Jefferson is rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues. At the very least, he should be on a bench in most leagues. FAAB: $2-$4

Nico Collins, HOU - Collins was listed in the first waiver article of preseason, but he's owned in barely half of Yahoo leagues. He's the No. 1 receiver on a weak receiving depth chart. Entering his third year, the 6-foot-4 wideout with 4.45 speed has the chance to take a big step forward with even minimal help from rookie QB C.J. Stroud. FAAB: $2-$4

HAIL MARY

Jayden Reed, GB - Romeo Doubs could be out Week 1, which would open the door for Reed to start opposite Christian Watson. Reed has an excellent pedigree as a second-round pick out of Michigan State who posted more than 1,000 yards as a junior in an offense that was centered on the running attack. If Doubs is out multiple weeks and Reed excels in his place, Reed could supplant Doubs as the starter. FAAB: $1-$2

Jonathan Mingo - DJ Chark and Terrace Marshall are better receivers than Mingo, but both are hurt and figure to be limited if they even play Week 1. That leaves Mingo as the next man up behind 33-year-old Adam Thielen. A second-round pick this spring, Mingo got a lot of snaps with the No. 1 offense and rookie QB Bryce Young in preseason. The Panthers don't have a dedicated slot specialist, and at 6-2 with 4.46 speed, Mingo could line up on the outside too. FAAB: $1-$2

DEFENSE

HAIL MARY

Atlanta Falcons D/ST - The Falcons are an attractive option for those playing the streaming game this week. They play the Panthers at home in rookie Bryce Young's professional debut. Carolina running back Miles Sanders is already banged up, and the aforementioned aging Adam Thielen doesn't instill a lot of confidence atop the wide receiver depth chart. The Commanders are roughly two-thirds owned and are a better option should they be available, but the Falcons aren't a bad second streaming option. FAAB: FCFS or $1