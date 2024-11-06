NFL Waiver Wire: Week 10 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Being forced into trusting Jones isn't an ideal situation to be in, though he's topped 20 fantasy points (4-pt. TD scoring) in four of nine starts. He offers a strong chance to make that five against a Carolina defense that's allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

We're officially in the stretch run of the fantasy regular season, which is hard to believe. It's also time to use the waiver wire in a way specific to your team. For those on the edge of the playoffs or in must-win situations, now is the to stream players to help your roster this week. For those in comfortable positions, look at the bottom of the rosters and speculate on players whose roles could expand over time. We'll try to highlight both options in this week's edition.

As always, we'll skip names already mentioned in the traditional waiver wire article.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones – 16% ESPN, 78% FFPC

Bryce Young – 3% ESPN, 67% FFPC

Young hasn't done anything special in his two outings since Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident, yet he's shown modest signs of improvement. Most notably, he threw zero TDs during his first three starts and has produced three across the last two. Young's efficiency and ability to protect the ball still leave a lot to be desired, though he could establish himself with some fantasy value in 2QB/Superflex leagues. The matchup against the Giants could lead to a useful performance as they've gotten punished through the air while also not shutting down opposing QBs.

Desmond Ridder – 0% ESPN, 1% FFPC

Trey Lance – 0% ESPN, 2% FFPC

It's time to really dig deep on the speculation, and Ridder and Lance jump to the top of the list. Vegas has no idea what it's doing (we could probably stop the sentence there) at quarterback, but it's clear Gardner Minshew isn't the answer. Ridder isn't either, yet he could get a chance.

There's a little more intrigue with Lance from a fantasy perspective thanks to his rushing ability. Cooper Rush will take over under center for now (highlighted in the Waiver Wire column), but Dallas could fall out of contention and turn to the younger player with more upside.

Running Backs

Roschon Johnson – 14% ESPN

The trade of Khalil Herbert makes the Chicago backfield pretty straightforward to assess. Johnson is the clear backup to Swift and is a handcuff with some limited appeal as a standalone option in deeper leagues while navigating bye weeks.

Khalil Herbert – 10% ESPN

Both backs who were affected by Herbert's trade to Cincinnati should get an increase in involvement. The Bengals have made clear they won't use Chase Brown as a true workhorse back, while Herbert is the backup and is projected to assume a handful of carries and perhaps some work as a pass catcher.

Cam Akers – 13% ESPN, 33% FFPC

Akers is yet another running back who's recently landed in a better position. The Vikings reportedly targeted him in a reunion from last season, and he spelled Aaron Jones for eight touches (six rushes, two catches) while clearly moving past Ty Chandler on the depth chart.

Sean Tucker – 4% ESPN, 41% FFPC

For now, Tampa Bay's backfield is a mess that leaves all three of Tucker, Rachaad White and Bucky Irving without significant fantasy appeal. However, an injury or fully eliminating one of the backs from that rotation would boost the other two. Tucker is the closest to being the odd-man out and also the most available, making him a stash candidate.

Audric Estime – 1% ESPN, 84% FFPC

Coach Sean Payton stated that Estime will become more involved in the Denver offense moving forward. What that exactly means is unclear, but now is the time to add him for those requiring RB help.

Wide Receivers

Ricky Pearsall – 18% ESPN

The San Francisco receiving corps is ambiguous due to the uncertain statuses of Deebo Samuel (oblique) and Jauan Jennings (hip). Both are expected back, yet there were still encouraging signs for Pearsall in Week 8 as he ran 23 routes while commanding 17.4 percent targets and 1.65 yards per route run. Starting him on Sunday wouldn't be ideal, though he could be a solid player to stash.

Demarcus Robinson - 13% ESPN, 77% FFPC

Robinson is an odd evaluation. He didn't produce with opportunity when both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were sidelined for the early portions of the season. But across the last two weeks, Robinson recorded eight receptions and four TDs. That rate won't be sustainable and I wouldn't rush to grab him off the wire, yet he has to be noted for recent performances.

Sterling Shepard - 9% ESPN, 26% FFPC

Trey Palmer - 4% ESPN, 27% FFPC

As we discussed with the Tampa Bay RBs, there may not be a true winner to emerge out of the wide receiver corps with Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) sidelined. Cade Otton is the obvious winner and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) would be if he can return to the field. It's still worth speculating with a low FAAB bid on Shepard and Palmer to see if one can break out as a third hypothetical reliable pass catcher.

Jalen Coker – 4% ESPN, 38% FFPC

Carolina took another step in clearing out their wide receiver depth chart with Jonathan Mingo being dealt to Dallas. That leaves Xavier Legette (mentioned in the Waiver Wire column), David Moore and Jalen Coker as the healthy options. In the last two games with Diontae Johnson sidelined, Coker leads the team in routes and has averaged 1.91 yards per route run – second to only Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Jonathan Mingo – 1% ESPN, 11% FFPC

Nothing that Mingo has done to this point in his NFL career suggests he'll be productive even with a change of scenery. On the other hand, Dallas presumably acquired him with a plan to get him the ball and he hasn't exactly started his career with the best QB play. In truly deep leagues, Mingo is worth speculating on.

Parker Washington – 3% ESPN, 30% FFPC

Washington stepped into the WR2 role in Jacksonville. He got six targets (15.7 percent targets per route run) with an aDOT of 14, so his role could offer some value if Gabe Davis (shoulder) is out again.

Jermaine Burton – 1% ESPN, 69% FFPC

A lot of the attention on Burton is negative this week after he was a healthy scratch. However, he was reportedly in line to take on an increased role in the offense with Tee Higgins (quadriceps) sidelined. Given Higgins has yet to practice on a short week, Burton may get his chance in a positive matchup against the Ravens.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – 1% ESPN, 2% FFPC

Westbrook-Ikhine's production looks even more unsustainable than Demarcus Robinson's based on the four touchdowns over the last four games on 16 targets. Operating as the Titans' second pass catcher isn't as favorable of a position as other offenses, but he should still be involved even if his production becomes more inconsistent.

Troy Franklin – 2% ESPN, 70% FFPC

Franklin and Bo Nix have struggled to get on the same page by failing to make connections on deep balls that appear to be there for the taking. That could take time, but what is clear is that Franklin's role in the Denver offense is growing. After running a route on a quarter of snaps or less in three of the first four outings, he's bumped that to at least 40 percent (typically higher) the last few weeks. Adding Franklin now is speculative, though he's a useful way to use the bottom of the roster.

Kendrick Bourne – 2% ESPN, 26% FFPC

Bourne is certainly at a different part of his career than Franklin, but his steady climb in involvement is comparable reaching a 77 percent snap rate with an 87.5 percent route rate in Week 9. Drake Maye gives at least some reason for optimism about the offense as a New England attack, and Bourne is in a position to succeed.

Tight End

Mike Gesicki – 23% ESPN

Gesicki has been the clear beneficiary of Tee Higgins' (quadriceps) absence, a pattern that has repeated itself throughout the season. Higgins looks likely to be out, and Jermaine Burton has yet to prove himself. Gesicki is an elite streaming option this week.

Theo Johnson – 2% ESPN, 60% FFPC

Johnson is on the peripheries of fantasy relevance, yet he's another example of a young player's role increasing over time. He's run at least 30 routes in three of the last four games with at least five targets in three. New York could use another impactful pass catcher after Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, a role that Johnson could fill.

Ja'Tavion Sanders – 1% ESPN, 80% FFPC

Sanders isn't a one-for-one replacement for any of the departed Carolina receivers, but he will benefit from vacated targets. He was starting to emerge even before the trade deadline, and he's now seen at least four targets from three of his last four appearances.