NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Pickups

Tyler Huntley , BAL - It's unclear how much time Lamar Jackson will miss, but it sounds highly unlikely he'll play this week. Huntley's schedule is excellent down the stretch, facing the Steelers twice (25th against quarterbacks), Falcons (23rd) and the Browns (11th). Huntley's fantasy value lies with his rushing ability

Jared Goff , DET - Goff is right at the 50 percent rostered threshold, but that number should go up this week. He has a prime matchup against the Vikings and has scored 20 and 25 fantasy points his last two games. The Vikings rank 29th against quarterbacks and Goff hasn't thrown an interception in four consecutive games. If you're quarterback is out this week or suffered a recent injury, Goff should be your top target. FAAB: $15-$20

QUARTERBACK

Primary Targets

Jared Goff, DET - Goff is right at the 50 percent rostered threshold, but that number should go up this week. He has a prime matchup against the Vikings and has scored 20 and 25 fantasy points his last two games. The Vikings rank 29th against quarterbacks and Goff hasn't thrown an interception in four consecutive games. If you're quarterback is out this week or suffered a recent injury, Goff should be your top target. FAAB: $15-$20

Tyler Huntley, BAL - It's unclear how much time Lamar Jackson will miss, but it sounds highly unlikely he'll play this week. Huntley's schedule is excellent down the stretch, facing the Steelers twice (25th against quarterbacks), Falcons (23rd) and the Browns (11th). Huntley's fantasy value lies with his rushing ability (6.3 yards per carry last season), and his penchant for throwing to Mark Andrews is good decision making. Goff is probably the better one-week play where Huntley could be starting multiple weeks with better matchups. Remember, you'll likely be bidding against whoever has Jackson, so check their FAAB balance and bid accordingly. FAAB: $15-$20

Brock Purdy, SF - Purdy looked good in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo Sunday, throwing for two touchdowns and only one interception. A week of practice with the first stringers as well as Kyle Shanahan game-planning for Purdy under center should help in their matchup with Tampa Bay this week. The rest of the schedule is favorable for him, and having players capable of big plays like Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey doesn't hurt. FAAB: $6-$12

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

James Cook, BUF - Cook has seen his role grow for the Bills as the season has gone on. He logged a season-high 20 touches last Thursday. The game flow might have dictated his increase in usage, but it's worth noting he outpaced Devin Singletary in touches 20-13. Singletary likely will continue to handle goal-line work and one game isn't a clear indication Cook is the fantasy back to own. The schedule for both Bills running backs lines up nicely with opponents that are 14th or worse against the position the next four games. FAAB: $8-$14

Cam Akers, LAR - Kyren Williams has been the hot add the last few weeks, but it was Akers who had two touchdowns and 17 carries for 60 yards Sunday. He seems to be the main back over Williams and has a great matchup against the Raiders this week. It could be more of an even split with Williams this week, but in a week with six teams on bye, Akers might help your squad. FAAB: $6-$12

Secondary Targets

Jerick McKinnon, KC - McKinnon is clearly the backup to Isiah Pacheco, but being the backup running back in one of the best offenses in the league isn't a bad thing. McKinnon finished Sunday's loss with 10 touches for 60 yards and found the end zone. He's a Pacheco injury away from being the top Kansas City running back and has been relied up on much more than Pacheco in the passing game. FAAB: $4-$8

DeeJay Dallas, SEA - It's a little hard to read the tea leaves about Kenneth Walker's ankle injury. He underwent an MRI on Monday, and Pete Carroll said Walker hasn't been ruled out this week. Dallas suffered a high-ankle injury himself Sunday but finished the game as the primary running back. Tony Jones only managed 14 yards on seven carries but likely would get work alongside Dallas if Walker doesn't play. Travis Homer missed Sunday's game with an illness but also has a knee injury. I'd guess Walker ends up missing at least this week, so there's a good chance there's waiver-wire value this week. FAAB: Dallas $4-$8, Jones $3-$6

WIDE RECEIVER

Secondary Targets

Corey Davis, NYJ - Davis was second to only Garrett Wilson with 10 targets Sunday, though it's worth noting Mike White passed 57 times as the Jets trailed almost the whole game. Davis had a strong start to the season with 13.7, 16.3 and 18.4 fantasy points in three of his first four games, but then poor quarterback play and a knee injury cost him time during the middle of the season. He has three good matchups in a row starting this week with those opponents ranked 21st or worse against wide receivers. FAAB: $2-$4

Nico Collins, HOU - Brandin Cooks may or may not return this weekend, but I still like Collins on a thin week for the position regardless. Collins has touchdowns in two of his last four games and has had 9.8 fantasy points (PPR) in seven out of 10 games this season. His 10 targets were a team-high Sunday, and he could similar targets this week against the Cowboys who just lost corner Anthony Brown. FAAB: $2-$4

Hail Mary

Robert Woods, TEN - Just as Treylon Burks was starting to come and catches a ridiculous touchdown he ends up hurt and leaving the game Sunday. Burks hasn't been ruled out for this week's game against Jacksonville, but he'll have to make it out of the concussion protocol if he's going to give it a go. Woods got five targets Sunday and would be the top wide receiver if Burks is out. If that happens, expecting 6-8 targets in a good matchup is reasonable. FAAB: $1-$2

Isaiah Hodgins, NYG - Hodgins scored his first touchdown of the season Sunday and has carved out a small role among the Giants wide receiver with Wan'Dale Robinson done for the season. I doubt Hodgins will be relevant in most leagues, but he should at least be a player to keep on the fantasy radar. FAAB: $1-$2

TIGHT END

Secondary Targets

Greg Dulcich, DEN - Dulcich led the Broncos with eight targets this week, which he turned into 85 yards. After starting out with a run three solid games starting Week 6, he disappeared for the next three weeks before his strong game Sunday. The Russell Wilson offense has been nothing short of awful this season, but the QB clearly has built a rapport with Dulcich. FAAB: $3-$6