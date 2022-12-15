NFL Waiver Wire: Week 15 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

We've reached crunch time of the fantasy football season with either playoffs beginning or the final week of the regular season. If you've followed along, hopefully this article has helped you to some success. Let's keep things going in what is a relatively intriguing week to take a more detailed look into the waiver wire.

Quarterbacks

Mike White vs. Lions (18 percent ESPN)

White has produced 101 pass attempts across his last two games, which is reason enough to roster him. The Lions' defense has stepped up in recent weeks, but there's the potential for a lot of volume in this matchup. White would be my favorite stream of the week.

Brock Purdy at Seahawks (16 percent ESPN)

Purdy isn't far behind White, but the 49ers are far more likely to try to limit his volume. He'll also be without Deebo Samuel, a relatively significant loss when considering his ability to do damage after the catch.

Tyler Huntley at Browns (25 percent ESPN)

Huntley was producing as expected before being knocked out of the Ravens' win over the Steelers. He was averaging a fairly efficient 7.3 yards per attempt and posted 31 rushing yards. If Huntley scored even one touchdown, it would have been a decent game. The Browns have been a tough matchup and have only allowed 112 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season, so Huntley should be slightly downgraded.

Baker Mayfield at Packers (four percent ESPN)

Mayfield at least deserves a mention after his incredible comeback drive in the final moments of the Rams' win over the Raiders. Even with that impressive ending, he only averaged 6.6 yards per attempt. Mayfield is a 2QB or SuperFlex consideration, but nothing more.

Mitch Trubisky at Panthers (one percent ESPN)



Trubisky could start after Kenny Pickett suffered the second concussion of his rookie season. Trubisky turned in a disastrous real-life relief performance against Baltimore, but did rack up yardage and push the ball aggressively down the field. It's difficult to recommend him in any format, but he's a likely new starter this week and that makes him worth mentioning.

Running Backs

Eno Benjamin vs. Falcons (14 percent ESPN)

Getting cut twice in the span of a month doesn't typically suggest a player is particularly fantasy-relevant. However, the Saints are in need of a backup running back after the season-ending injury to Mark Ingram and Benjamin could fill that role.

Jordan Mason at Seahawks (five percent ESPN)

Mason has established himself as the backup to Christian McCaffrey and has steadily seen his workload increase with a season-high 11 carries and 56 yards last week. Meanwhile, Seattle has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.

Pierre Strong at Raiders (two percent ESPN)

Kevin Harris at Raiders (one percent ESPN)



The statuses of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris are ambiguous, so this duo is worth picking up depending on league depth. Based on their usage Monday, it appears Harris could operate as the primary early-down back while the other Harris is a change of pace and primary receiving back. Of course, that would likely require the absence of both lead runners. If Harris returns, I'd be interested in Strong as a potential complementary player.

Keaontay Ingram at Broncos (one percent ESPN)

James Conner has gotten a combined 49 touches from the last two games, a workload that could sideline him in short order based on his previous injury history. Ingram looks likeliest to take over the backfield in that scenario.

Wide Receivers

Nico Collins vs. Chiefs (21 percent ESPN)

It wouldn't be surprising to see Brandin Cooks sit the rest of the season. In contrast, I'd expect Collins to return and potentially have a chance to replicate the performance we saw from Chris Moore in Week 14.

Alec Pierce at Vikings (11 percent ESPN)

It's tough to trust the Indianapolis offense at this point, but Pierce has seen eight targets in two of his last three games with 25 percent of his catches going for at least 20 yards. That volume and big-play ability is a nice combination.

Demarcus Robinson at Browns (eight percent ESPN)

Assuming Tyler Huntley can return to play Saturday, Robinson should continue in his typical role. He's managed at least six targets in four of his last six games and commanded a minimum of four targets during that span.

Romeo Doubs vs. Rams (16 percent ESPN)

Doubs' potential to produce this year has likely come and gone due to the emergence of Christian Watson. However, if the Packers fall out of playoff contention, the team could use the final games of the regular season for evaluation. That should give Doubs a chance to play over Randall Cobb and earn a more prominent role in the offense. For those with some roster space to work with, Doubs is the exact type of player worth a stash as a flyer.

Robbie Anderson at Broncos (11 percent ESPN)

A.J. Green at Broncos (two percent ESPN)

Rondale Moore has been ruled out for the season, and Marquise Brown appears to have taken over the slot role. If that continues, it means Greg Dortch loses all of his value, while one of Anderson or Green will work outside opposite DeAndre Hopkins. Green far out-snapped Anderson in last week, but Anderson enjoyed the better production.

Laviska Shenault vs. Steelers (one percent ESPN)

Sam Darnold returning to start at QB has caused a lot of hope for DJ Moore in fantasy circles. More quietly, Shenault has posted multiple receptions in four consecutive games despite playing very limited snaps.

Ben Skowronek at Packers (three percent ESPN)



I wouldn't count on it, but if Baker Mayfield can breathe life back into the Rams' offense, Skowronek would be a beneficiary as he saw eight targets in Mayfield's debut.

Nelson Agholor at Raiders (two percent ESPN)

Kendrick Bourne at Raiders (one percent ESPN)

This is a situation to monitor with both Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker remaining in concussion protocol. Meyers should have the better chance of returning, in which case I'd still be interested in rostering Agholor.

Rashid Shaheed vs. Falcons (zero percent ESPN)

Shaheed is on a subpar offense and has inconsistent volume. However, he's also been a big-play threat and could be an option in extremely deep leagues for desperate teams.

Isaiah Hodgins at Commanders (zero percent ESPN)



It's hard to trust just about any Giants' pass catcher, but Hodgins has locked into the second role behind Darius Slayton having recorded at least three catches in four consecutive games. He's another deep-league-only option, but should be a relatively safe bet for at least six PPR fantasy points.

Tight End

Juwan Johnson vs. Falcons (15 percent ESPN)

Johnson practiced in limited fashion Wednesday and looks likely to return. Prior to sitting out Week 13, he had topped 40 receiving yards and registered a TD in three of his last four outings.

Daniel Bellinger at Commanders (13 percent ESPN)

Bellinger represents another Giants' pass catcher who has commanded consistent targets and is on the field full-time. On the other hand, he's had a tough time staying healthy, so monitor his status carefully.

Austin Hooper at Chargers (12 percent ESPN)

Chigoziem Okonkwo at Chargers (nine percent ESPN)

Treylon Burks still isn't practicing. And if he's out for a second consecutive game, both Hooper and Okonkwo will have the chance to get enough volume to be fantasy-viable. In their loss last week, the duo combined for 11 targets.

Cade Otton vs. Bengals (six percent ESPN)

Otton maintained the primary tight end in Tampa Bay despite the return of Cameron Brate. The team could turn back to Brate more as he progresses further in his recovery from an illness, but it's also possible Otton has surpassed Brate on merit.

Trey McBride at Broncos (three percent ESPN)

McBride saw a career-high six targets in Week 14. With Kyler Murray out for the season, he could be targeted more consistently by Colt McCoy or any other signal caller.