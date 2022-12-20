NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

The first week of the fantasy playoffs are over. If you survived, it only gets harder as this week you'll face an opponent who is (probably) stronger than whoever you beat last week. The waiver wire is thin this week and most fantasy manager aren't going to plug any of these free agents directly into their lineup. However, a few players could be useful the following week, so don't ignore the waiver wire just because you don't need immediate help.

QUARTERBACK

Primary Targets

Gardner Minshew, PHI - News broke Monday that Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury could keep him out of this week's game against Cowboys. The best place to look if an injury has any real meaning is Las Vegas. The line for this game moved quickly from Dallas being a 1.5-point favorite to a 5-point favorite, suggesting that Hurts had of impact of 3.5 points, typical for an elite quarterback. It looks like Gardner Minshew will be under center Saturday. While he's obviously not as good as Hurts he is experienced and has had success in the NFL. Don't be surprised, given his weapons ( A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith) if Minshew has a good game and finishes as a top-10 quarterback this week. FAAB: $5-$10

Brock Purdy, SF - Purdy turned in his third successful outing last week, defeating the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night. The fantasy schedule sets up nicely for him with the Commanders at home this week and then the Raiders and Cardinals, who are 25th and 26th, respectively, against QBs. Purdy is one of the few players this week you might actually pick up and start over whatever quarterback you've been using. FAAB: $5-$10

Secondary Targets

Malik Willis, TEN - Ryan Tannehill might be the first football player this season to get carted off the field and then end up returning to play. It seemed odd last week that late in the game with the Titans down a touchdown they elected to go for a quarterback sneak despite Tannehill's balky ankle. It ended up working out, but it remains to be seen how bad the ankle injury actually is. If Tannehill were to miss time, and considering the possibility of the Titans being eliminated from the playoffs, it could be Malik Willis' turn down the stretch. The Titans have two tough games for the quarterback the next two weeks before an easier matchup in Jacksonville to end the season. FAAB: $2-$4

Jordan Love, GB - Love is in a similar situation to that of Malik Willis, as the Packers could be eliminated soon from the playoffs. It would be wise to find out what they have in Love, given that Aaron Rodgers is heading toward the end of his career. Love looked comfortable in relief of Rodgers a few games ago and has a chance to make an impact down the stretch given his schedule. He has arguably the best schedule for a quarterback in the final three weeks, playing at the Dolphins (31st against quarterbacks), against Minnesota (28th) and against Lions (32nd). It remains to be seen if Green Bay will actually bench Rogers in favor of Love, however, and that likely won't happen this week. FAAB: $2-$4

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, IND - It appears that Jonathan Taylor will miss the rest of the season. The Colts will have to turn to both Moss and Jackson for help. I prefer Moss over Jackson as the waiver add since Moss had 24 carries in the unlikely comeback of the Vikings on Saturday. Deon Jackson filled in admirably earlier in the season before Moss was acquired from the Bills, so it's tough to know exactly who will get the most touches (it looks as though it'll be Moss). The final three games for the Colts are excellent matchups for running backs — the Chargers (28th vs. running backs), Giants (20th) and Texans (32nd). FAAB: Moss $6-$12, Jackson $4-$8

Secondary Targets

Tyler Allgeier, ATL- Allgeier had a season-high 17 carries Sunday, which he turned into a season-high 139 yards and a touchdown. This was the first time all season he eclipsed the hundred-yard mark, but unfortunately he's not much of a pass catcher. Cordarrelle Patterson is still splitting work with him in the backfield and it's tough to count on Algeier in the fantasy playoffs. However, the Week 17 matchup is favorable when he faces the Cardinals. The Falcons should continue to be run heavy with Desmond Ridder under center, so expect Allgeier to get about 15 touches per game. FAAB: $4-$8

Khalil Herbert, CHI - Herbert is expected to return to practice this week after being out the last four games due to injury. Before the injury he was essentially in a timeshare with David Montgomery and should return to that role. He won't catch a lot of passes out of the backfield, but should get double-digit carries, especially with the Bears eliminated from the playoffs. This week the Bills aren't the greatest matchup and it gets worse (on paper) against Detroit in Week 17, but Week 18 against the Vikings is a solid matchup. FAAB:$3-$6

WIDE RECEIVERS

Secondary Targets

Noah Brown, DAL - Brown deserves a mention this week after his six catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns. He's had 15 targets the last two weeks. I'm a little hesitant to recommend him considering the previous four games before he did next to nothing (his best game of those four was 6.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues). This week is a tough matchup against the Eagles, and it seems like on any given week Michael Gallup could step up and have a better fantasy game. Still, Week 17 season he plays the Titans, who are last in the league against wide receivers . FAAB: $3-$6

TIGHT ENDS

Primary Targets

Juwan Johnson, NO - Believe it or not seven of Johnson's last 21 catches have been touchdowns, and he reprized that red-zone role Sunday, catching two of four passes for scores against the Falcons. Johnson has clearly become a favorite red-zone target of Andy Dalton and is completely healthy after dealing with an ankle injury the last few weeks. The remaining matchups are tough, though, as all three Saints opponents are the ninth or better against tight ends. With Adam Trautman handling the blocking role, there's no reason to think that Johnson won't see his fair share of targets in the passing game. FAAB: $5-$10

DEFENSES

Hail Mary

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST - This pick is looking toward Week 17 for those who stream defenses. Jacksonville has to go on the road, but plays the lowly Texans, who don't have much of a running game. I'm not convinced that Davis Mills is close to being a league-average quarterback and his receiving corps might be the worst in football. This game should have a low over/under despite being played in a dome given the anemic Texans offense. FAAB: $1-$2