This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson went 10-5-1 to win last week and chip away at Kevin Payne's season lead. At 126-111-3, Payne's lead is down to 10 games with two weeks to play. Erickson also was correct on his best bet, as was Dalton Del Don. The goup's lone unanimous pick hit, and majority picks went 8-7-1. This week, there is no unanimous pick, though six teams got four votes. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Chiefs -3 at Steelers Steelers Steelers Chiefs Steelers Steelers Ravens -5.5 at Texans Texans Ravens Ravens Texans Ravens Seahawks -3.5 at Bears Bears Seahawks Bears Bears Bears Chargers -4 at Patriots Chargers Chargers Chargers Patriots Patriots Broncos +3 at Bengals Broncos Bengals Broncos Broncos Broncos Cardinals +6 at Rams Rams Cardinals Rams Cardinals Cardinals Jets +10 at Bills Bills Jets Bills Jets Jets Titans +1 at Jaguars Jaguars Titans Titans Jaguars Jaguars Raiders +1 at Saints Saints Saints Raiders Saints Saints Panthers +8 at Buccaneers Buccaneers Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Panthers Cowboys +9.5 at Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Cowboys Colts -7.5 at Giants Colts Giants Colts Colts Giants Dolphins -6.5 at Browns Browns Browns Dolphins Browns Dolphins Packers +1.5 at Vikings Packers Packers Packers Vikings Vikings Falcons +4 at Commanders Commanders Falcons Commanders Commanders Falcons Lions -3.5 at 49ers Lions Lions Lions 49ers Lions Best Bet Bills Panthers Rams Eagles Vikings Last Week Record 10-5-1 7-8 8-7-1 8-7-1 7-8-1 2024