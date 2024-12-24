NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 17 Winners

Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson went 10-5-1 to win last week and chip away at Kevin Payne's season lead. At 126-111-3, Payne's lead is down to 10 games with two weeks to play. 

Erickson also was correct on his best bet, as was Dalton Del Don. 

The goup's lone unanimous pick hit, and majority picks went 8-7-1.

This week, there is no unanimous pick, though six teams got four votes.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Chiefs -3 at SteelersSteelersSteelersChiefsSteelersSteelers
Ravens -5.5 at TexansTexansRavensRavensTexansRavens
Seahawks -3.5 at BearsBearsSeahawksBearsBearsBears
Chargers -4 at PatriotsChargersChargersChargersPatriotsPatriots
Broncos +3 at BengalsBroncosBengalsBroncosBroncosBroncos
Cardinals +6 at RamsRamsCardinalsRamsCardinalsCardinals
Jets +10 at BillsBillsJetsBillsJetsJets
Titans +1 at JaguarsJaguarsTitansTitansJaguarsJaguars
Raiders +1 at SaintsSaintsSaintsRaidersSaintsSaints
Panthers +8 at BuccaneersBuccaneersPanthersBuccaneersBuccaneersPanthers
Cowboys +9.5 at EaglesCowboysCowboysCowboysEaglesCowboys
Colts -7.5 at GiantsColtsGiantsColtsColtsGiants
Dolphins -6.5 at BrownsBrownsBrownsDolphinsBrownsDolphins
Packers +1.5 at VikingsPackersPackersPackersVikingsVikings
Falcons +4 at CommandersCommandersFalconsCommandersCommandersFalcons
Lions -3.5 at 49ersLionsLionsLions49ersLions
Best BetBillsPanthersRamsEaglesVikings
Last Week Record10-5-17-88-7-18-7-17-8-1
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonLast week was a classic "look-ahead" week for the Bills, who just had finished a string of high-profile games. They will get after Aaron Rodgers, who is gimpy again. I struggled this week with so many home underdogs.
PianowskiFather Christmas, give us some money. Happy Holidays, all. It's Christmas Time in Hollis, Queens. 
WhalenL,A. has played two relatively unimpressive games back-to-back against San Francisco and the Jets, but I see this as an offensive breakout spot against a dead Cardinals team that just gave up 36 to the Panthers.
PayneI think everyone is going to be on the Cowboys this week with their "win streak" and Philadelphia is an team that should bounce back at home despite the big spread. I still marvel that the Chiefs are 14-1 with only a +78-point differential. If my math is right, the Bills could be locked into the two seed in the AFC if the Chiefs win Wednesday.
Del DonGive me the Vikings at home against a Packers squad traveling during a short week. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
