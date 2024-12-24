This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Jeff Erickson went 10-5-1 to win last week and chip away at Kevin Payne's season lead. At 126-111-3, Payne's lead is down to 10 games with two weeks to play.
Erickson also was correct on his best bet, as was Dalton Del Don.
The goup's lone unanimous pick hit, and majority picks went 8-7-1.
This week, there is no unanimous pick, though six teams got four votes.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Chiefs -3 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Chiefs
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Ravens -5.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Texans
|Ravens
|Seahawks -3.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Seahawks
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Chargers -4 at Patriots
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Broncos +3 at Bengals
|Broncos
|Bengals
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Cardinals +6 at Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Jets +10 at Bills
|Bills
|Jets
|Bills
|Jets
|Jets
|Titans +1 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Titans
|Titans
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Raiders +1 at Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Raiders
|Saints
|Saints
|Panthers +8 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Cowboys +9.5 at Eagles
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|Colts -7.5 at Giants
|Colts
|Giants
|Colts
|Colts
|Giants
|Dolphins -6.5 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Dolphins
|Browns
|Dolphins
|Packers +1.5 at Vikings
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Falcons +4 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Falcons
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Falcons
|Lions -3.5 at 49ers
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|49ers
|Lions
|Best Bet
|Bills
|Panthers
|Rams
|Eagles
|Vikings
|Last Week Record
|10-5-1
|7-8
|8-7-1
|8-7-1
|7-8-1
|2024
Jeff Erickson went 10-5-1 to win last week and chip away at Kevin Payne's season lead. At 126-111-3, Payne's lead is down to 10 games with two weeks to play.
Erickson also was correct on his best bet, as was Dalton Del Don.
The goup's lone unanimous pick hit, and majority picks went 8-7-1.
This week, there is no unanimous pick, though six teams got four votes.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Chiefs -3 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Chiefs
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Ravens -5.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Texans
|Ravens
|Seahawks -3.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Seahawks
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Chargers -4 at Patriots
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Broncos +3 at Bengals
|Broncos
|Bengals
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Cardinals +6 at Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Jets +10 at Bills
|Bills
|Jets
|Bills
|Jets
|Jets
|Titans +1 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Titans
|Titans
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Raiders +1 at Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Raiders
|Saints
|Saints
|Panthers +8 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Cowboys +9.5 at Eagles
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|Colts -7.5 at Giants
|Colts
|Giants
|Colts
|Colts
|Giants
|Dolphins -6.5 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Dolphins
|Browns
|Dolphins
|Packers +1.5 at Vikings
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Falcons +4 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Falcons
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Falcons
|Lions -3.5 at 49ers
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|49ers
|Lions
|Best Bet
|Bills
|Panthers
|Rams
|Eagles
|Vikings
|Last Week Record
|10-5-1
|7-8
|8-7-1
|8-7-1
|7-8-1
|2024 Record
|116-121-3
|107-130-3
|110-127-3
|126-111-3
|101-136-3
|2024 Best Bet Record
|5-11
|7-9
|4-11-1
|9-6-1
|5-11
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|5-9
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|115-132-3
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Last week was a classic "look-ahead" week for the Bills, who just had finished a string of high-profile games. They will get after Aaron Rodgers, who is gimpy again. I struggled this week with so many home underdogs.
|Pianowski
|Father Christmas, give us some money. Happy Holidays, all. It's Christmas Time in Hollis, Queens.
|Whalen
|L,A. has played two relatively unimpressive games back-to-back against San Francisco and the Jets, but I see this as an offensive breakout spot against a dead Cardinals team that just gave up 36 to the Panthers.
|Payne
|I think everyone is going to be on the Cowboys this week with their "win streak" and Philadelphia is an team that should bounce back at home despite the big spread. I still marvel that the Chiefs are 14-1 with only a +78-point differential. If my math is right, the Bills could be locked into the two seed in the AFC if the Chiefs win Wednesday.
|Del Don
|Give me the Vikings at home against a Packers squad traveling during a short week.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.