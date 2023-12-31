NFL Waiver Wire: Week 18 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Tyrod Taylor played well for the Giants in his matchup against the Rams. He could be in line for another solid performance if he gets the Week 18 start against the Eagles.

Ryan Tannehill could be pressed into action for the Titans next week if Will Levis is unable to suit up.

Tyler Huntley could see extended time in Week 18 if Lamar Jackson sits out after the Ravens clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs. Running Back Elijah Mitchell had 17 carries in a game Christian McCaffrey left with a calf injury. With San Francisco having wrapped up home-field advantage, Mitchell could start against the Rams.

Jordan Mason could be in line for significant work, or possibly see work in a timeshare, with Elijah Mitchell, if Christian McCaffrey (calf) is unable to play in a meaningless Week 18 game for the 49ers.

Jamaal Williams received 22 touches in a game that Alvin Kamara left with